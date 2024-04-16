In the former “Lichtblick“ "Moby's Bar” has opened in Bonn's Altstadt
Bonn · Fanny Delaune, who already runs the “Babel” pub, has opened her second pub in Bonn's Altstadt. It’s called "Moby's Bar”and is located in the space of the former “Lichtblick” pub. Visitors to the new pub will find live music and also readings.
The logo of her new restaurant shows a star, the sun and the moon. "I'm an amateur astronomer," explains the personable Fanny Delaune (37) with a chuckle. Born in France, she has been running the Babel pub in Bonn's Altstadt (Old Town) for eleven years, and now she has opened a new place just a stone's throw away.
The name Moby's Bar is a tribute to Moby's Café in Rouen (Normandy), where Fanny Delaune started working in the restaurant business at the age of 17: "Those are the people who really inspired me." The motto for her new restaurant is: "Feel good and feel welcomed, no matter what time of day.”
After three months of renovation and interior decoration and furnishing, the dining area has a bright and friendly look: walls and wood panelling in a light blue denim shade, high tables made of light oak, a colorful graffiti piano and three designer glass globe lamps with a spacy look, hanging above the bar. There is seating for 45 inside, with an additional 15 seats on the terrace in front of the building.
Unlike Babel, Moby's Bar has no TV’s and no soccer broadcasts. Instead, the vivacious host is planning evenings with readings and live music. A small menu with tapenades, cheese platters and vegetarian croquettes is also to begin soon.
Jever Pils and Peters Kölsch (0.2l each for 2.10 euros), the Belgian Leffe Blonde (0.25l for 3.70 euros) and a constantly rotating assortment of beers on tap. There are also various bottled beers such as Rothaus Tannenzäpfle, Schreckenskammer Kölsch and Blanche de Namur, a Walloon Witbier from Belgium.
An Italian portafilter machine from Nuova Simonelli is used to prepare coffee varieties such as espresso (2.20 euros), cappuccino (2.80 euros) or caffe latte (3.50 euros). The eight house wines (in 0.15 l glasses or 0.25 l pichets) include the Lugana "Luna" from Casa Vinicola Bennati (Veneto) for 5.30 euros (glass) or 8.30 euros (pichet) and the Beaujolais Le Bien Elevé Gamay from Anthony Perol for 5.60 euros or 8.60 euros. There is also the herbal liqueur Bénédictine from Normandy and cider from Brittany.
Info: Moby's Bar, Dorotheenstr. 2 (at the corner with Breite Strasse), Bonn-Altstadt. Open Tue-Thu 4 pm - 1 am, Fri and Sat 11 am-3 am,Sun 11am - 8 pm. Closed on Mondays.
(Orig. text: Hagen Haas; Translation: ck)