Roads and autobahns affected Farmers' demonstration will cause major disruption to traffic in Bonn and the region
Bonn/Region · Bonn's public transportation network is expecting major disruptions to its services on January 8. A demonstration planned by the German Farmers' Association is expected to result in heavy traffic delays and some closures. According to police, access roads to the autobahns in Bonn and the region will be closed for hours. Here are the locations that will be affected.
As part of a nationwide demonstration called by the German Farmers' Association on Monday, January 8, Bonn police are expecting to see scores of farmers with their tractors on the streets of Bonn. Their demonstration has been registered with the authorities. Bonn's public transportation service is in contact with the police about the situation, as bus and rail services are expected to be heavily disrupted on this day. In the past, similar events have caused obstructions to traffic on both roads and railways.
"We understand the farmers who are exercising their right to draw attention to their concerns through means of the demonstration. At the same time, we are doing everything we can to maintain public transport for our passengers in the best possible way under these circumstances," says Anja Wenmakers, Managing Director of SWB Bus and Rail, according to a statement from the municipal utilities. She added: "We cannot rule out the possibility that there will be considerable disruption to traffic. Because both our drivers and our vehicles could get stuck on the roads due to the blockades," Wenmakers continued.
SWB Bus and Rail recommends limiting travel in and around Bonn on that day and working from home if possible.
Autobahn ramps expected to be closed for hours
According to a notification from Bonn police, the tractor convoy will drive from Wachtberg towards Bonn on January 8. It says that 100 vehicles have been registered to drive from Wachtberg-Berkum via Bad Godesberg, Bonn city center and then to Poppelsdorf starting at 8 a.m. on Monday.
The organizer of the demonstration informed local authorities that protest initiatives were also planned in the area of the autobahn ramps to the A61 towards Rheinbach, the A565 near Meckenheim-Merl and the A555 in Bornheim. The police expect that this will cause temporary disruptions to traffic. It also means that access to these autobahns will not be possible at times.
Also affected are the L471 and B266 in the area of the A61 access ramps in the direction of Cologne and Koblenz, the L158 and Gudenauer Weg on the A565 in the direction of Bonn and Koblenz and Roisdorfer Strasse on the A555 near Bornheim. From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., it will not be possible to access the autobahns at these locations. Rescue and emergency vehicles are exempt.
Bonn police do not rule out the possibility of further protests in Bonn and the region in the following days. They recommend that all road users be prepared for considerable traffic disruptions and to avoid the affected areas as much as possible.
