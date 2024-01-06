Roads and autobahns affected Farmers' demonstration will cause major disruption to traffic in Bonn and the region

Information from Bonn police

Beginning 8 a.m.: From Wachtberg-Berkum via the Wachtbergring and L158 towards Bad Godesberg.

The rest of the route: B9, Kennedyallee, Langer Grabenweg, Heinemannstrasse, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee, Petra-Kelly-Allee, Franz-Josef-Strauss-Allee, B9 and Adenauerallee. (The convoy stops here. Some of the demonstrators will make their way to the Bonn Marktplatz at around 11 a.m.).

Then: Belderberg (B9), Sandkaule, Welschnonnenstrasse, Römerstrasse, Augustusring, Kaiser-Karl-Ring, Hochstadenring, Viktoriabrücke (B56), Wittelsbacherring, Beethovenplatz, Baumschulallee, Meckenheimer Allee, Clemens-August-Strasse, Sebastianstrasse. (Second stop and discussions with local politicians).

Afterwards: Sebastianstrasse, Alfred-Bucherer-Strasse, Endenicher Allee, Beethovenplatz, Wittelsbacherring, Viktoriabrücke, Hochstadenring, Kaiser-Karl-Ring, Kölnstrasse, Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz, Belderberg, Adenauerallee, Bundeskanzlerplatz, Willy-Brandt-Allee, Helmut-Kohl-Allee. (End of the demonstration).