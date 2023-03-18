Haute Couture made in Lannesdorf Fashion designer Fatima Halwani makes fashion that appears in Vogue
Bad Godesberg · In Lannesdorf, Fatima Halwani creates haute couture for the Vienna Opera Ball, Vogue and the red carpet. Despite the international assignments and contracts she receives, one thing is certain: she does not want to leave her home in Bonn.
When Fatima Halwani opens the doors of her fashion studio in Lannesdorf, an unusual sight presents itself: Mannequins are scattered throughout the small hallway and seem to point the way to the workroom. This is where Halwani designs the clothes that the mannequins are draped in temporarily until the customer picks them up. Fabrics in various colors and materials are neatly arranged on six shelves along the wall. Whether white lace, pink silk or blue velvet - Halwani has many types of fabric at her disposal. And it becomes obvious: this is where haute couture is created.
"I specialize in unique pieces and design the dresses according to the wishes of the customers," says the petite woman. "In doing so, I make sure that my designs fit the person." Each dress is one-of-a-kind. Although she also receives requests from men, her services are aimed primarily at women. In the workroom, countless unique pieces hang on a coat rack, most with intricate beading and embroidery. Many of them have already been on the red carpet. Halwani's customers include German TV moderator Nazan Eckes and dancer Motsi Mabuse.
Paris Hilton still owes her two dresses
But the dresses from Bonn are not only in demand in Germany: Halwani has already outfitted women for the Venice Film Festival and the Vienna Opera Ball. And one of her dresses made it into Portuguese Vogue. There was even an order from the United States once: hotel heiress Paris Hilton's stylists borrowed two dresses from Halwani for an event in 2017. However, she never got them back. "Apparently Paris Hilton liked the dresses so much that she didn't want to give them back," Halwani says, amused. Then she gets serious: "It sometimes happens that someone doesn't return borrowed clothes. There's nothing you can do about that as a designer.”
The fact that she still works and lives in Bonn with this international clientele is not only because of the nature in the region that she so appreciates. "Two months before my fifth birthday, my parents moved to Bonn from Lebanon with me and my siblings. They said to me then that we were going on a trip," she says. Her gaze wanders around the studio. "Obviously a very long trip." Halwani laughs, and her big brown eyes with thick lashes sparkle as she explains, "Growing up here shaped me a lot. For me, my childhood started in Germany." And it was in Poppelsdorf. It was only natural that Halwani regularly went to one special place to play: the botanical garden.
Be brave and wear clothes that stand out
Although she has lived in Berlin, Düsseldorf, China and Beirut, she has always been drawn back to Bonn. "When I was somewhere else, I was always homesick," says the designer. "On the weekends, I took every opportunity to come back to Bonn." The way Halwani talks about her home makes it clear that moving away has never been an option for her. "Above all, the nature keeps me in Bonn. I feel grounded here," she says in a soft voice. Another aspect is that she can go hiking in Bonn without being recognized. Her destination is always the same, namely the Drachenfels in the Siebengebirge. As soon as Halwani talks about it, she goes into overdrive.
But there is also one thing that bothers her about Bonners. "People could be a bit more daring," Halwani says, referring to fashion. "It's a shame that you can't dress chic in Bonn. In the past, I often walked through the city with eye-catching clothing that stood out - and got strange looks from everywhere." She has also noticed that there are events with dress codes in Bonn, "but sometimes people don't adhere to them and come in shorts, for example," Halwani says. "Yet this is a wonderful opportunity to really dress up and wear out-of-the-ordinary clothing to suit the occasion.”
Little sleep, a lot of work
This is something she knows well. When Halwani mentions almost casually that she sews a zipper with four seams or points out during the presentation of a dress that everything she makes is lined, it becomes clear that quality is important to her. After Halwani completed her training as a textile technician in 2006, she studied design in Düsseldorf. She developed her fascination for fashion at the age of six, when she discovered a curtain fabric and used it to make a wedding dress by hand for her doll.
Today, there are four sewing machines in the studio in Lannesdorf. Halwani does not have any employees. But she does have numerous orders. "I sleep three to four hours on average. That's all the sleep I need," she says. "So I can use the night to complete orders and meet deadlines." Her phone rings. Shortly after she answers it, she quickly pulls out a pen - and takes the next assignment.
(Orig. text: Jill Mylonas / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)