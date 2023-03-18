Haute Couture made in Lannesdorf Fashion designer Fatima Halwani makes fashion that appears in Vogue

About Bonn

This is what Fatima Halwani says about her city:

What I like about Bonn is ... especially the quietness and the nature.

In Bonn I miss ... the sea and the beach.

My favorite place is ... the Drachenfels. I like to hike there and look at Bonn from above.

A Bonn thing that I like ... the delicious Flammlachs at the Christmas market.