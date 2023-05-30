Emergency call-out at the Herseler Werth Father and child die after rescue from the Rhine

According to the press officer of the Bornheim fire brigade, René Heimann, two children, who were having a barbecue with their parents, had gone into the Rhine. Both children could not swim and were carried away by the current. The father then jumped in after the children to save them. According to the fire brigade, he could not swim either, was carried away by the current and got into trouble. One of the children finally reached the shore on its own and was thus out of danger.