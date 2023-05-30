Emergency call-out at the Herseler Werth Father and child die after rescue from the Rhine
Bornheim-Hersel · A large-scale operation took place on Monday afternoon at the Herseler Werth in Bornheim. First aid responders rescued a child and his father from the banks of the Rhine. Both died in hospital in the evening.
The seven-year-old boy and his father died in hospital this evening after being rescued from the Rhine. This was announced by a spokesperson for the Bonn police early on Tuesday morning. Prior to this, numerous emergency personell were deployed on Monday afternoon at the Herseler Werth and searched for the child and his father on the banks of the Rhine there, Peter Kern, press spokesman for the district fire brigade, announced. The two had been missing.
According to the press officer of the Bornheim fire brigade, René Heimann, two children, who were having a barbecue with their parents, had gone into the Rhine. Both children could not swim and were carried away by the current. The father then jumped in after the children to save them. According to the fire brigade, he could not swim either, was carried away by the current and got into trouble. One of the children finally reached the shore on its own and was thus out of danger.
According to Heimann, the seven-year-old child was found in the Rhine after about an hour by the emergency personell. He was resuscitated and taken first to the shore and then by ambulance to hospital. About 30 minutes later, the child's father was also found in the Rhine. He was also resuscitated and taken to hospital. Both died in the hospital in the evening.
In addition to the German Red Cross and the German Life Saving Association (DLRG), which were deployed with boats, divers and lifeguards, the area around the Rhine island near Bornheim-Hersel was also flown over and searched from the air by two helicopters. In addition, the fire brigades of Bornheim, Niederkassel and Bonn, the rescue service, the police and emergency chaplains were on the scene. Around 170 search and rescue personnel were deployed.
Original text: (ga/dpa)
Translation: Mareike Graepel