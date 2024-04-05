Scare for dog owners Fear of poison baits in Brüser Berg in the west of Bonn

Whether the alert about poison bait is true or just a rumor that spread quickly, it all boils down to the same thing. "You're always afraid as soon as your dog goes to sniff that it will find something that could be bad for it," says the 29-year-old. “I have come to love my dog, he's a member of the family. It would be terrible if he was poisoned and died." The young man got the dog during the pandemic, like so many others. It went well because working from home was the rule. It was animal rescue services that brought Léon to Bonn from Romania.