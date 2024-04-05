Scare for dog owners Fear of poison baits in Brüser Berg in the west of Bonn
Brüser Berg · When dog owners tell each other about possible poison baits found along their walking route, the message often spreads in a panic. This is what happened a few days ago in Brüser Berg, in the Hardtberg district in the west of Bonn. But nobody reported the case to police.
Léon is the name of the cute little dog that Sascha Müller (who does not want to give his real name for personal reasons) walks every day in Brüser Berg. It’s not because the name sounds nice or because he resembles a lion. No, the doggy is the namesake of "Léon, the professional” from a 1994 thriller by Luc Besson in which Léon is a contract killer. Müller laughs: "It's a joke.”
But last week, the 29-year-old was not laughing. He was very worried about Léon. Because a group of dog walkers in the town of Brüser Berg put out an alert. Poison baits! "I haven't seen any myself, but others say they have. But I'm not sure if that's true." To protect his dog, he bought a poison bait protector from the pet shop the same day. It is a kind of muzzle made of soft material so that the dog does not feel restricted but cannot eat anything from the fields and green areas. The sales clerk told him that ten customers had already asked for this device for their dogs.
Whether the alert about poison bait is true or just a rumor that spread quickly, it all boils down to the same thing. "You're always afraid as soon as your dog goes to sniff that it will find something that could be bad for it," says the 29-year-old. “I have come to love my dog, he's a member of the family. It would be terrible if he was poisoned and died." The young man got the dog during the pandemic, like so many others. It went well because working from home was the rule. It was animal rescue services that brought Léon to Bonn from Romania.
Police say they have not received any current reports of poison bait in this area, which means that no action can be taken. "But it's difficult to prove the crime anyway," says a spokesperson. "Witnesses have to see someone putting it out." Then it is important to call the police immediately. As the 29-year-old Brüser Berg resident has already discovered, wild rumors often circulate. He would like the dog owners who actually discover the poisoned bait to report it.
Putting out poisoned bait - or even attempting to do so - is a punishable offense. Such an act is punishable by a prison sentence of up to two years or a fine. If an animal is harmed or dies, the Animal Protection Act applies. The penalty is imprisonment for up to three years or a fine. The court decides on each individual case.
First aid course for dog owners
As a consequence of the poison bait alert, the 29-year-old dog owner wants to be prepared for emergencies. He found a first aid course online for dog owners. The course starts on Saturday, April 13, at the Johanniter Regional Association Bonn/Rhein-Sieg/Euskirchen in Sankt Augustin, Einsteinstrasse 13.
(Orig. text: Jutta Specht / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)