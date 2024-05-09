Science fiction fair FedCon 2024: These stars are expected to come to Bonn

Fans of the Star Trek franchise in particular can look forward to the star guests at this year's FedCon: In addition to Anson Mount, who embodies the role of Captain Christopher Pike in the series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Michael Dorn, who plays the Klingon Worf and his grandfather in various cinema films and in two series in the Star Trek franchise, and Jeffrey Combs, better known to Trekkies as the Androian Shran. At 85 Euro, an autograph by Anson Mount costs the most, while Michael Dorn and Jeffrey Combs are in the midfield at 55 and 40 Euro respectively. Fans have to pay a little more for a photo: The photo session with Anson Mount costs 95 Euro, the one with Michael Dorn 60 Euro and the one with Jeffrey Combs 45 Euro.