Science fiction fair FedCon 2024: These stars are expected to come to Bonn
Bonn · The science fiction fair FedCon in Bonn will take place from 10 to 12 May 2024. The programme and stars at a glance.
Stars from well-known science fiction and fantasy series such as "Star Trek" (Michael Dorn) and "Orville" (Penny Johnson Jerald) will be coming to Bonn's Maritim Hotel in May 2024. FedCon is scheduled to take place from Friday 10 to Sunday 12 May.
The stars will once again be available to their fans for photos and autographs this year, according to the FedCon organiser. However, this is not included in the price of 159 Euro for a weekend ticket. An autograph can cost between 30 and 55 Euro, photos between 30 and 95 Euro. The opportunity for a photo or autograph is available on all FedCon days.
Trekkies get their money's worth
Fans of the Star Trek franchise in particular can look forward to the star guests at this year's FedCon: In addition to Anson Mount, who embodies the role of Captain Christopher Pike in the series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Michael Dorn, who plays the Klingon Worf and his grandfather in various cinema films and in two series in the Star Trek franchise, and Jeffrey Combs, better known to Trekkies as the Androian Shran. At 85 Euro, an autograph by Anson Mount costs the most, while Michael Dorn and Jeffrey Combs are in the midfield at 55 and 40 Euro respectively. Fans have to pay a little more for a photo: The photo session with Anson Mount costs 95 Euro, the one with Michael Dorn 60 Euro and the one with Jeffrey Combs 45 Euro.
Another star guest is US actress Adrianne Palicki, who is known to fans as Cmdr Kelly Grayson from "The Orville". An autograph costs 45 Euro and fans pay 50 Euro for a photo with the actress.
Lori Dungey (The Lord of the Rings) and Nessi will be on stage every day of the con as Mistresses of Ceremonies.
Programme for FedCon 2024 in Bonn
The programme of FedCon, which began in 1992 as a pure Star Trek convention, usually includes lectures and readings, workshops and events such as an art show with detailed dioramas and fan-created outfits.
Schedule at FedCon 2024
FedCon kicks off on Friday at 10.45am with its first panel: Liz Kloczkowski, art director of the series "Stark Trek: Picard", will take the audience behind the scenes of the artistic creation of the third season of the sci-fi series. After numerous panels, talks and photo sessions, a party will begin at 9.30 pm in the piano bar area.
The programme on Saturday begins at 9.30 a.m. with two parallel presentations on the Star Trek franchise. During the course of the day, there will again be various panels and presentations in English and German. The Cosplay Catwalk, where fans present their self-made costumes, starts at 8.30 pm. This will be followed by the "70s" theme party in the piano bar area. On Friday and Saturday, visitors can also go on a "Scottish tour" at the whisky tasting from 9 pm.
The programme on Sunday also starts at 9.30 am and ends after the Closing Ceremony, which begins at 5 pm. The "Strange New Worlds" panel with Anson Mount, Andre Dae Kim and Melissa Navia will take place from 1 to 2 pm. At 2 pm, Adrianne Palicki, J. Lee, Peter Macon, Mark Jackson and Penny Johnson will join the panel on the series "The Orville". The autograph sessions will take place on Saturday from 2pm to 5pm and on Sunday from 9.30am to 11.30am. The complete FedCon schedule can be found here.
Tickets for FedCon 2024
Tickets are available via the ticket shop or at the box office. A ticket for the weekend costs from 159 Euro for adults. Tickets for children cost half price. Two to three months before the event, day tickets will also be offered via the shop, according to the organiser. On-site box offices are also planned. Day tickets for children (6 to 11 years) will only be available on site.
Getting to FedCon
The Maritim Hotel in Bonn is located in the former government district of Bonn at Kurt-Georg-Kiesinger-Allee 1. From Bonn's main railway station, the venue can be easily reached by train on line 66, the destination stop is "Hochkreuz / Robert-Schumann-Platz".
Original text: ga
Translation: Mareike Graepel