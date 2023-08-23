75th anniversary of the Parliamentary Council Federal Chancellor Scholz to attend ceremony in Bonn
Bonn · On 1 September, a ceremony celebrating 75 years of the Parliamentary Council will take place in Bonn. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also be present. And other politicians are expected at the Museum Koenig.
According to GA information, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz will take part in the ceremony "75 Years of the Parliamentary Council" at the Museum Koenig in Bonn. Bundestag President Bärbel Bas and former Federal President Joachim Gauck are also expected in Bonn on 1 September. The occasion is a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the inaugural session of the Parliamentary Council, the assembly that drafted the German Basic Law at the time.
The ceremony will take place at the Koenig Museum of Natural History and thus at the site of the opening ceremony of the Parliamentary Council. According to a statement by the German Bundestag, Gauck will give a speech, and other guests from politics, the judiciary and society have been invited. Following the ceremony, a meeting of young people with the representatives of the constitutional bodies is planned.
Original text: (kna/ga); Translation: Mareike Graepel