Current Corona situation : Federal government expects Novavax vaccination to start next week

Initially, Novawax will be available in NRW exclusively within the framework of communal vaccination offers due to limited quantities. Foto: dpa/Alastair Grant

Bonn/Region According to the Federal Ministry of Health, vaccinations with the Corona vaccine Novavax can start next week.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, vaccinations with the Corona vaccine Novavax can start next week. The first doses are expected to arrive "this week" and then be distributed immediately to the states, a spokesperson for the Federal Health Ministry said in Berlin on Monday. The first delivery is expected to be 1.4 million doses.

The state health ministry had made it clear several times that it was waiting for binding commitments from the federal government to start vaccinations with the Corona vaccine from the US manufacturer Novavax in North Rhine-Westphalia. Initially, the vaccine will be available in NRW exclusively within the framework of communal vaccination offers due to limited quantities.

End of isolation for people infected with Corona in England

Corona-infected people in England will no longer have to undergo compulsory isolation. The end of the government requirement is part of the plan for "Living with Covid" presented by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Parliament in London on Monday. The government is counting on infected people to take responsibility for themselves and behave like people with a cold, Johnson said. This is possible thanks to the successful vaccination campaign, he said. The peak of the Omikron wave is also over, he said.

From 24 February, people who test positive no longer have to stay at home. Vaccinated contacts will no longer have to test themselves daily for the virus for a week, and unvaccinated contacts will no longer have to go into self-isolation, Johnson said. From 1 April, the free rapid tests will also be discontinued.

Scholz continues to back mandatory Corona vaccination

Despite sceptical statements from the ranks of the co-governing FDP, Chancellor Olaf Scholz is counting on approval for a general Corona vaccination obligation. The goal does not extend beyond the traffic light parties alone, said government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit in Berlin on Monday afternoon. He said that the states had also stressed this again in the federal-state round, with the governments led by the Left, CDU, CSU, Greens as well as the SPD. He said that the Chancellor had explained his intention that if there was such broad agreement, "we should have the wisdom to convert this very majority into a parliamentary majority in the parliamentary procedure". Hebestreit went on to reveal that a procedure had been deliberately chosen "from the midst of parliament and away from individual coalition or faction constraints". The issue is increasingly causing tensions in the coalition, with Justice Minister Marco Buschmann recently expressing scepticism.

Vaccination rate in Germany continues to drop

The pace of vaccination against the coronavirus in Germany is slowing down. On Sunday, at least 24,000 vaccine doses were administered, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute. On Sunday a week ago, 31,888 people had been vaccinated, including late registrations. In the meantime, about 75.2 percent of the population (at least 62.5 million people) have received basic protection, which usually requires two shots. A good 56.3 percent (46.8 million) have also received a booster vaccination. At least once vaccinated are 76.2 percent (63.4 million). A group of 23.8 percent of the population (about 19.8 million people) is still unvaccinated. For 4.8 percent (four million people), however, no vaccine has yet been licensed because they are four years old or younger.

Original text: dpa/ga