Antalya, Izmir, Aydin, Mugla : Federal government partially lifts travel warning for Turkey

A man with a broom walks along an empty beach in Antalya. The federal government in Germany has partially lifted the travel warning for Turkey. Foto: dpa/Marius Becker

Berlin What the Turkish government has been demanding for weeks has now become a reality: The German government has given the green light for holiday trips to the Turkish west coast.

The German government has partially lifted the travel warning for Turkey. The Foreign Office announced on Tuesday in its travel warnings on the Internet that the formal warning against tourist travel to the provinces of Antalya, Izmir, Aydin and Mugla will be dropped.

All four provinces are holiday regions on the west coast. Until now, Turkey was one of the approximately 160 countries outside the European Union and the Schengen area for which the travel warning was actually valid until 31 August. With the current step, the Federal Government is making an exception for the first time.

The Federal Foreign Office stressed that it had lifted the travel warning "on condition that the comprehensive tourism and hygiene concept decreed by the Turkish Government is strictly adhered to". "This includes, among other things, mandatory PCR testing for all travellers in Turkey within 48 hours before returning to Germany.

The costs of the equivalent of 15 Euro in a certified laboratory or 30 Euro at the airport would have to be borne by the travellers themselves. Positively tested persons must go into quarantine in Turkey and/or get medical treatment.

Turkey had pressed for this step for many weeks. German tourists are among the largest groups of tourists in Turkey.

(Original text: dpa; Translation: Mareike Graepel)