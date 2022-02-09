Police give all-clear : Federal Office of Justice in Bonn evacuated after bomb threat

Most of the employees of the Federal Office of Justice work in the former Foreign Office on Adenauerallee. Foto: Axel Vogel

Bonn Following a tip-off about an explosive object, the Federal Office of Justice on Adenauerallee in Bonn was evacuated this morning. The B9 was temporarily closed in both directions. In the end, nothing was found.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Due to a bomb threat, the Federal Office of Justice was evacuated on Tuesday morning. The Adenauerallee (B9) had to be closed as well, and a large police force was deployed. In the end, however, it turned out that the threat was not followed by action: Officers and sniffer dogs found no suspicious objects in or around the building.

Around 8.30 a.m., an e-mail was received by the federal authority in Bonn, as police spokesman Simon Rott explains. In it, the unknown sender had pointed out an explosive object that was supposed to be in the building. Consequently, the Federal Office and the neighbouring Foreign Office were evacuated. Explosive detection dogs combed the premises but did not find anything. About two hours later, the all-clear was given.

Nevertheless, the incident caused a lot of excitement. At around 9.30 a.m., there was still a lot of confusion among residents and passers-by around the cordoned-off area of Adenauerallee: "Can you tell me what is going on?" several residents of a Wilhelminian-style building asked members of the press: "Is it possible to leave our house or is it too dangerous?

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

IT specialist Guiseppe Guccione from Düsseldorf, who had been working as an external employee at the Federal Foreign Office that morning and had had to evacuate the building with his colleagues after the alarm, also wanted to know more precisely what was actually going on: "We were just sitting in a conference call and were evacuated with little information after a fire alarm went off and directed to the banks of the Rhine." After about ten minutes, however, they had to leave the area there and went towards the city centre. In his view, the whole thing "went very calmly". "I have never experienced anything like this before. This is my first evacuation." Guccione remembers a similar incident from his school days: "But it was nowhere near as orderly back then." An employee of the city's public order office also confirmed: "In view of the many people in the office buildings who had to be evacuated, it went very smoothly."

No clues to culprits and motivation