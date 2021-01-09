More aircraft noise over Sankt Augustin : Federal police to receive training in the use of night vision equipment

The cockpit of a helicopter of the German Federal Police at nighttime. Foto: Bundespolizei

Sankt Augustin In the coming days, there is likely to be an increased amount of aircraft noise over Sankt Augustin in the evening hours. Federal police will be training in the use of night vision equipment on helicopters.

The aviation division of the German Federal Police will start on Monday with training flights in the evening hours, departing from Hangelar airfield. The training is expected to last ten days.

Federal police said there would be an increased volume of flights from Hangelar in the evenings from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and this will result in more aircraft noise than usual. During night flight training, crews learn to use the night vision equipment to carry out missions in the dark - which otherwise would only be possible during daylight hours.

"This training is an essential foundation for being able to safely perform the many different police tasks for which a helicopter can be used, even at night. The search for missing persons or the manhunt for criminals are among these tasks," the German Federal Police said in a press release.

The helicopter flights will take place over Hangelar, the Cologne Lowland, the northern Eifel, the Bergisches Land and the Westerwald. According to the federal police, the landings should all be completed by 10 p.m., and there will be no practice flights in the evening hours on weekends.