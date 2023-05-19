Ambulance on the scene Female cyclist seriously injured after accident on Kennedy Bridge
Bonn · A 32-year-old female cyclist collided with an oncoming cyclist on the Kennedy Bridge on Wednesday, suffering serious injuries. She was transported to hospital for medical treatment.
At around 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening, a 32-year-old female cyclist was riding in the direction towards Beuel on the Kennedy Bridge when she crashed and fell, suffering serious injuries. According to Bonn police, the 32-year-old collided with an oncoming cyclist during an overtaking maneuver and then lost control of her bike. It is thought that she had overlooked the oncoming 59-year-old.
Emergency services were called to the scene. They took the seriously injured woman to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment. The 59-year-old cyclist suffered minor injuries in the collision, but did not need to be taken to hospital.
While the emergency services were on the scene, the access road to the Kennedy Bridge in the direction of Beuel was only passable on one lane, creating temporary traffic obstructions. Some of the traffic backed up all the way into Bonn city center.
Orig. text: ga
Translation: ck