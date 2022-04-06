After salmonella infections : Ferrero recalls surprise eggs

Manufacturer Ferrero is recalling several batches of children's surprise eggs. Foto: dpa/Victoria Jones

London/Paris Salmonella infections linked to children's surprise eggs have been reported in several European countries. Ferrero is now recalling the affected batches. Cases are also reported to have occurred in Germany.

Due to more than 60 cases of salmonella infections in Great Britain, Ferrero has recalled several batches of children's surprise eggs almost two weeks before Easter. The Food Safety Authority said the recall had "a possible link to a salmonella outbreak". About 63 people in Britain, mostly young children, had been sickened by a salmonella infection, the PA news agency reported on Monday.

There were also reportedly some infections in Germany, France, Sweden and other European countries. In France, there was also a recall of Ferrero products after 21 cases of infection, according to health authorities in Paris.

The UK recall affects batches with a best-before date between 11 July and 7 October 2022, all made in the same factory. Customers are advised not to eat surprise eggs with these characteristics. However, other Ferrero products are not said to be affected. UK health authorities are investigating the impact.

According to the French health authorities, it is genetically the same salmonella responsible for an outbreak of salmonella illnesses in the UK and Ireland. The affected children's chocolate products are all manufactured in a factory in Arlon, Belgium. According to French sources, the Belgian food authorities are investigating the matter.

