Corona live blog : FFP2 masks are mandatory in SWB buses and trams

Foto: Meike Böschemeyer/MEIKE BOESCHEMEYER

Bonn For those who use public transportation in Bonn, there is a new medical mask requirement as a result of the national “emergency brake”. The Botanical Gardens remain open but with stricter rules in place. The number of patients on ventilators in Bonn has doubled within a month. These are some excerpts from the GA live blog.

National “emergency brake” means surgical masks are banned on public transport

With the amended Infectious Diseases Protection Act, regulations have also been tightened on what kind of masks can be worn on public transportation.

"From now on, passengers are required to wear a mask which is type FFP2 or KN95 - both during transportation and while at stops and in subway stations," the SWB transportation company advises. Other medical masks, such as surgical masks (typically blue in color), are prohibited effective immediately.

Since this new regulation applies to all local transport facilities, the stricter mask requirement also applies in the customer service centers.

Botanical Gardens also affected by the corona “emergency brake”

As of now, stricter rules also apply in the Botanical Gardens of the University of Bonn. Visitors must provide proof of an officially certified negative Covid-19 test that is no older than 24 hours. This applies to all adults and children over 6 years of age.

Access to the palace garden is only possible through the main entrance on the palace plaza. The greenhouses in the palace garden will remain closed. The kitchen garden will also be closed effective immediately. Restricted opening hours will apply.

The current opening hours are:

Sundays and public holidays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last admission 5:30 p.m.)

Monday through Friday: 12 noon to 6 p.m. (last admission 5:30 p.m.)

Thursdays until 8 p.m. (last admission 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: closed as always

Situation in intensive care units

According to the city of Bonn, 100 Covid-19 patients are currently being treated in Bonn hospitals. Of these, 45 are in intensive care, and 36 require ventilation. The number of patients on ventilators has doubled within a month. But there are still beds available in the intensive care units.