Rat infestation in Bonn Fight against rats in Bad Godesberg

The administration contradicts this. "The city is not aware of a rat infestation at Hubertinumshof," says Andrea Schulte from the municipal press office. There have been no reports there since 2019. The situation is different in other places in the borough. Since June, there have been complaints about rats in the Kurpark, explains Schulte. The city has already taken action there. "Immediately after the first reports, rat bait was placed and at the same time rat control in the sewage system was started," says the spokesperson. The measures were going well and would be continued.