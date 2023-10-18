Rat infestation in Bonn Fight against rats in Bad Godesberg
Bad Godesberg · According to estimates, there is a six-figure rat population in Bad Godesberg. No wonder, then, that they are not only underground, but also roam the streets and parks during the day. The city tries to keep the population in check.
It is the "other side of the coin" that bothers some business people in Bad Godesberg. They are referring to the condition of the Hubertinumshof. For some weeks now, various rubbish has been piling up there. "The result is now rats, but also rubbish, which is spread everywhere," they say. There is even talk of a rat problem. The city has been informed, but no one is taking action, the criticism goes.
The administration contradicts this. "The city is not aware of a rat infestation at Hubertinumshof," says Andrea Schulte from the municipal press office. There have been no reports there since 2019. The situation is different in other places in the borough. Since June, there have been complaints about rats in the Kurpark, explains Schulte. The city has already taken action there. "Immediately after the first reports, rat bait was placed and at the same time rat control in the sewage system was started," says the spokesperson. The measures were going well and would be continued.
Baits are harmless to pets
The baits are placed above and below ground. They are eaten by animals and cause the rats to bleed to death internally within three to five days, according to the municipal website. They are harmless to humans and pets.
In general, anyone who discovers rats in their house or on their property is responsible for their control. "On public property, this is done by the City of Bonn," says Schulte. All reports are followed up and, if necessary, a specialised company is hired to minimise the rodent population.
But how many rats are there in Bad Godesberg? "Estimates say that in cities there are about two to three rats for every male and female inhabitant," says Schulte. With a population of about 75,000 in the borough, that means between 150,000 and 225,000 rats.
Everyone can help to push back the rodents and thus keep the population in check. Because: "The greater the food supply, the more likely it is that rats will settle in an area and multiply," Schulte notes. On the one hand, it is important to dispose of rubbish properly. On the other hand, she adds, food leftovers should not be flushed down the toilet into the sewage system.
Waterfowl and pigeons must not be fed
"In this context, the city also asks that the ban on feeding waterfowl and pigeons be observed." It is also not allowed to dispose of or leave rubbish outside the designated bins, he added. Leftover food, bread or other scraps of food "are a ready meal for rats and attract them“.
In addition, the city should be informed as soon as rats are spotted on streets, in parks or on squares - whether in the city centre or in the city districts. According to Schulte, the public order office is responsible for this. The staff can be reached by phone at 0228/772545 or by email at rattenmeldungen@bonn.de. Anyone who suspects a rodent infestation in sewers can also contact the civil engineering office directly: 0228/774140.
(Original text: Ayla Jacob / Translation: Mareike Graepel)