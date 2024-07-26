Events in and around Bonn Film nights and beer exchange: tips for the weekend
Service | Bonn/Region · Taste international beers, enjoy open-air cinema in the swimming pool and marvel at acrobatics from the south of France: we present these and other events in our tips for the weekend in and around Bonn.
Beer lovers can go ona world tour of their favourite bevvy in the Rheinaue, the Friesdorf swimming pool extends opening hours for the annual film nights and the GOP Varieté-Theater Bonn presents its wild side. The Lower Germanic Limes is also celebrating its birthday - we provide tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.
Film nights at the Friesi
To kick off the film nights on Friday, ‘A Million Minutes’, the film adaptation of a novel by Bonn author Wolf Küpper is on the silver screen at one end of the Friesdorf outdoor pool. On Saturday, cinema-goers can watch the musical comedy "Robot Dreams", which follows a lonely dog who returns to his old life without his robot friend after an accident. The regular swimming pool will be open until shortly before 7 p.m., and cinema-goers can continue swimming until 9 p.m. after a short interruption. The films start at 9.30 pm. Tickets are available from the organisers.
- Where: Friesdorf outdoor pool, Margaretenstraße 14, 53175 Bonn
- When: Friday, 26 July, and Saturday, 27 July. Admission from 7 pm, film starts at 9.30 pm
- Tickets: ten euros ( concessions eight euros)
- Note: The organiser recommends that visitors bring cushions, blankets or similar seating. Chairs and camping stools are prohibited.
27th Bonn Beer Exchange
With 60 stands and numerous local and exotic beers, the Rheinaue will be transformed into Bonn's largest beer garden this weekend. In addition to more than 500 types of beer - from Bonn productions to Singaporean classics - there will also be non-alcoholic drinks and even some wine. For cost reasons, there will not be a stage programme this year.
- Where: Rheinaue leisure park, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee, 53175 Bonn
- When: Friday, 26 July, and Saturday, 27 July, from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday, 28 July, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Bonn Song Slam
Six artists, two preliminary rounds and a single song to win over the audience: At the Bonn Song Slam, musicians compete against each other in a friendly contest. The last preliminary round will take place this Friday before the final in August. As with a poetry slam, the audience decides which artist will take to the stage again in August.
- Where: Kulturwohnzimmer RheinBühne, Oxfordstraße 20-22, 53111 Bonn
- When: Friday, 26 July, 8 pm to 10 pm. Admission from 7 pm
- Tickets: eleven euros in advance, 13 euros at the box office
Dirk Reinartz. Photographing what's there
How can the identity of a country, together with the wealth of its contradictions and historical anchors, be captured visually? Photographer Dirk Reinartz has dedicated his life's work to the search for motifs that reflect German identity. At the centre of his work is his exploration of Germany: from small-town life and concrete living situations to the survival of the past in the present, Reinartz portrays socio-political developments and cultural upheavals. The exhibition at the LVR Museum offers a comprehensive retrospective.
- Where: LVR-Landesmuseum Bonn, Colmantstraße 14-16, 53115 Bonn
- Museum opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission: eleven euros, concessions seven euros. Children and young people under the age of 18 are admitted free of charge.
Wilderness at the GOP Variety Theatre Bonn
A middle-class English couple, a Finnish naturalist couple and a shy girl meet in a forest. The punchline is an action-packed, acrobatic journey into nature. The circumstances of 53-year-old cult artist Jacques Schneider, who lives in seclusion in the wilderness of southern France, served as the blueprint for the GOP's new show. On stage, he embodies a grim forest gnome who uses an axe, trampoline and wooden block to make high-risk stunts look simple.
- Where: GOP Varieté-Theater Bonn, Karl-Carstens-Straße 1, 53113 Bonn
- When: Friday, 26 July, at 8 pm, Saturday, 27 July, at 6 pm and 9 pm and Sunday. 28 July, at 2 pm and 6 pm
- Tickets: from 39 euros
Guided tours for the Limes birthday
Once an important border section of the Roman Empire, the Lower Germanic Limes is celebrating the third anniversary of its inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List this weekend. The border section of the Roman Empire followed the course of the ancient Rhine over a length of around 400 kilometres. It is not necessary to register for the guided tours.
- Where: ‘Didinkirca’ presentation area, Bonn Information Centre, Windeckstraße 1, 53111 Bonn
- When: Sunday, 28 July, guided tours between 12 and 3 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub / Translation: Jean Lennox)