Events in and around Bonn Film nights and beer exchange: tips for the weekend

To kick off the film nights on Friday, ‘A Million Minutes’, the film adaptation of a novel by Bonn author Wolf Küpper is on the silver screen at one end of the Friesdorf outdoor pool. On Saturday, cinema-goers can watch the musical comedy "Robot Dreams", which follows a lonely dog who returns to his old life without his robot friend after an accident. The regular swimming pool will be open until shortly before 7 p.m., and cinema-goers can continue swimming until 9 p.m. after a short interruption. The films start at 9.30 pm. Tickets are available from the organisers.