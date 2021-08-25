Outdoor cinema in Bonn : Film Nights on the roof of the Bundeskunsthalle
Bonn The Film Nights series on the roof of the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn is starting up again. Beginning this Thursday, national and international films will be shown on twelve evenings under starry skies. The Oscar winner "Nomadland" will kick things off.
It’s showtime under the open sky: This Thursday, the Film Nights series opens once again on the rooftop of the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn (located on the Museum Mile). On twelve evenings, national and international feature films and a short film program will be shown on the big screen. The outdoor cinema will open on Thursday evening with the award-winning drama "Nomadland," which was named best film at this year's Oscars and features actress Frances McDormand.
Admission always begins at 7:30 pm, and the films start at 8:30 pm. Tickets cost 12 euros, and there is a reduced rate for those who qualify for 10 euros. The Film Nights take place in cooperation with the Bonn Kinemathek. Advance tickets can be purchased online via the Kinemathek website: Programm | Bonner Kinemathek
The sound during the film screenings will be played through individual headphones, which are disinfected and available at the entrance, according to organizers. In case of bad weather, the films will be shown at short notice in the Forum of the Bundeskunsthalle.
Movies at Bonn Film Nights:
Thursday, August 26: Nomadland
Friday, August 27: Martin Eden
Saturday, August 28: Der Rausch
Sunday, August 29: In the Mood for Love
Monday, August 30: Futur Drei
Tuesday, August 31: Ema – Sie spielt mit dem Feuer
Wednesday, September 1: Minari – Wo wir Wurzeln schlagen
Thursday, September 2: A Symphony of Noise
Friday, September 3: Short film program
Saturday, September 4: Fabian or der Gang vor die Hunde
Sunday, September 5: Ich bin dein Mensch
Monday, September 6: Die Unbeugsamen
(Orig. text: ga, Translation: Carol Kloeppel)