Outdoor cinema in Bonn : Film Nights on the roof of the Bundeskunsthalle

Film Nights will start again on the rooftop of the Bundeskunsthalle. Foto: Volker Lannert

Bonn The Film Nights series on the roof of the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn is starting up again. Beginning this Thursday, national and international films will be shown on twelve evenings under starry skies. The Oscar winner "Nomadland" will kick things off.

It’s showtime under the open sky: This Thursday, the Film Nights series opens once again on the rooftop of the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn (located on the Museum Mile). On twelve evenings, national and international feature films and a short film program will be shown on the big screen. The outdoor cinema will open on Thursday evening with the award-winning drama "Nomadland," which was named best film at this year's Oscars and features actress Frances McDormand.

Admission always begins at 7:30 pm, and the films start at 8:30 pm. Tickets cost 12 euros, and there is a reduced rate for those who qualify for 10 euros. The Film Nights take place in cooperation with the Bonn Kinemathek. Advance tickets can be purchased online via the Kinemathek website: Programm | Bonner Kinemathek

The sound during the film screenings will be played through individual headphones, which are disinfected and available at the entrance, according to organizers. In case of bad weather, the films will be shown at short notice in the Forum of the Bundeskunsthalle.

Movies at Bonn Film Nights:

Thursday, August 26: Nomadland

Friday, August 27: Martin Eden

Saturday, August 28: Der Rausch

Sunday, August 29: In the Mood for Love

Monday, August 30: Futur Drei

Tuesday, August 31: Ema – Sie spielt mit dem Feuer

Wednesday, September 1: Minari – Wo wir Wurzeln schlagen

Thursday, September 2: A Symphony of Noise

Friday, September 3: Short film program

Saturday, September 4: Fabian or der Gang vor die Hunde

Sunday, September 5: Ich bin dein Mensch

Monday, September 6: Die Unbeugsamen