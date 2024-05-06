Burning Cable Fire at ICE Station Siegburg/Bonn Siegburg
Siegburg · The fire department was called to a fire at the ICE station Siegburg/Bonn in the early hours of Monday morning. The track towards Frankfurt was closed during the extinguishing work.
At two o’clock this morning, a passerby noticed smoke at platform 6 of the ICE station Siegburg/Bonn, and immediately alerted emergency services. The fire department arrived with 15 firefighters, who were able to extinguish the fire. It had been triggered by maintenance work by Deutsche Bahn, during which the tracks were being smoothed. Sparks had ignited cables running under the platform.
During the extinguishing work, the affected track of the ICE route towards Frankfurt remained closed. Federal police examined whether the damage to the cables was affecting rail traffic. The track has since been reopened.
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Jean Lennox)