Fire at the ZOB : Fire brigade called to Bonn bus station

There was a fire at the bus station in Bonn on Tuesday. Foto: Privat

Bonn A fire broke out at the bus station in Bonn on Tuesday morning. Police officers discovered the fire and called the fire department.

The Bonn fire department extinguished a fire at the bus station (ZOB) on Tuesday. The fire had been discovered around 8 o'clock at the former entrance to the subway station in the area of a barrier there. According to the fire department, garbage and fibreboard had burned. Officers of the federal police at the main station had alerted the fire department.

The fire department was on site with 15 emergency personnel and extinguished the fire. In addition, the area was checked with thermal imaging cameras. After three-quarters of an hour, the firefighters finished their work. It is unclear whether the fire was started intentionally or accidentally. A culprit could not be identified so far.