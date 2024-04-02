Suspected leak in oxygen tank Fire brigade called to Bonn University Hospital following gas alarm
Bonn · On Easter Monday afternoon, several units of the Bonn Fire Brigade were called to the University Hospital on the Venusberg. It was suspected that large quantities of oxygen were leaking from a tank there.
Shortly after 4pm on Easter Monday, a gas alarm was triggered at the University Hospital in Bonn. Almost 60 firefighters from the Bonn fire brigade were called to the Venusberg. It soon became clear that there had not been a leak in a large oxygen tank.
When the GA enquired at the scene, they were told that the alarm had been triggered by a build-up of fog in the pipes of the large oxygen tank, presumably due to the weather. Daria Siverina, deputy spokesperson for the Bonn University Hospital, told the GA that the oxygen stored in the tank is cooled to a temperature of minus 100 degrees Celsius, which causes the pipes to freeze from time to time. When the weather changes, fog forms.
A passer-by may have mistaken the fog for a gas leak. According to the University Hospital spokesperson, this is not the first time this has happened: "The hospital management is considering putting up signs there."
Brief uncertainty over possible tank fault
After consultation between the alerted fire brigade and the University Hospital's plant fire brigade, the operation was terminated shortly after the emergency services arrived. Until the situation was clarified as descr, it was not clear whether there had been a technical defect. As this could not be determined on site, the incident was handed over to the hospital engineers at 16.30.
(Original text: Dierk Himstedt / Translation: Jean Lennox)