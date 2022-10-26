Employees clear building : Fire brigade called to fire at Haribo in Bonn
Bonn Fire brigade and rescue services rushed to the Haribo premises in Kessenich on Monday evening. A false alarm could be ruled out during the journey.
An automatic fire alarm system at Haribo in Kessenich called the fire and rescue services to the scene late on Monday evening. Alarm sirens and warning signals drew loud and visible attention to the incident. When the rescue services arrived at the company premises on Hans-Riegel-Straße in Kessenich, the employees of the late shift had already taken refuge at the assembly point.
According to the fire brigade, the interior of an industrial dryer on the third floor was on fire. During the operation, Haribo employees had to dismantle and open the dryer. The fire brigade used two water vacuum cleaners to remove the water that had escaped from the sprinkler system. (Original text: ga / Translation: Mareike Graepel)