Suspicion of leakage of hazardous substances : Fire brigade deploys to large-scale operation at the Rheinauen Carré in Bonn
Hochkreuz The fire brigade was called out to a large-scale operation at the Rheinauen Carré in Bonn's Hochkreuz district on Tuesday because of a suspected leak of hazardous substances. Heinemannstraße had to be closed for a short time.
An alleged leak of hazardous substances caused a large-scale fire brigade operation at Rheinauen Carré in Bonn-Hochkreuz on Tuesday. The firefighters were alerted at about 2.30 p.m. to a suspected leak of hydrogen sulphide on Mildred-Scheel-Straße, the fire brigade's head of operations told the GA this afternoon.
However, as the measurements on site did not reveal anything, the fire brigade left a short time later. Heinemannstraße was fully closed for the duration of the operation.
Original text: Maximilian Mühlens and Christine Bähr
Translation: Mareike Graepel