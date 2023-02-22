Suspicion of leakage of hazardous substances : Fire brigade deploys to large-scale operation at the Rheinauen Carré in Bonn

Heinemannstraße was closed for the duration of the operation. Foto: Maximilian Mühlens

Hochkreuz The fire brigade was called out to a large-scale operation at the Rheinauen Carré in Bonn's Hochkreuz district on Tuesday because of a suspected leak of hazardous substances. Heinemannstraße had to be closed for a short time.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

An alleged leak of hazardous substances caused a large-scale fire brigade operation at Rheinauen Carré in Bonn-Hochkreuz on Tuesday. The firefighters were alerted at about 2.30 p.m. to a suspected leak of hydrogen sulphide on Mildred-Scheel-Straße, the fire brigade's head of operations told the GA this afternoon.

However, as the measurements on site did not reveal anything, the fire brigade left a short time later. Heinemannstraße was fully closed for the duration of the operation.

Original text: Maximilian Mühlens and Christine Bähr