Call-out in Bonn Fire brigade fights kitchen fire in restaurant in Dransdorf
Bonn · Numerous firefighters were called out to a kitchen fire in a restaurant in Dransdorf on Wednesday evening. Six people were rescued. According to head of operations Philip Knoff, the restaurant will remain closed until further notice.
At around 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, numerous emergency services were alerted to a kitchen fire in a restaurant in Grootestraße in Bonn-Dransdorf. According to Philip Knoff, head of operations at the Bonn professional fire brigade, six people were rescued from the building.
The emergency services were able to fight the fire quickly and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the building. The heavy smoke also travelled through the ventilation system to the first floor and the roof of the restaurant building. With the help of a turntable ladder, a fire crew gained access to the windows in order to ventilate accordingly.
According to Knoff, the restaurant will remain closed until further notice. No one was injured during the operation. Grootestraße was closed until 9.20 pm. Around 32 members of the fire brigade, ambulance service and Bonn police were deployed. (Original text: ga / Translation: Mareike Graepel)