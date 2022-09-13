Harvest time in Sankt Augustin : Fire brigade searches for an intoxicated person in a maize field

An intoxicated person was hiding in a maize field in Sankt Augustin. Foto: Ulrich Felsmann

Sankt Augustin-Menden In Sankt Augustin, fire brigade and police searched for an intoxicated person in a maize field on Monday. A farmer had originally wanted to bring in his harvest.

On Monday evening at around 8.30 p.m., task forces of the Sankt Augustin volunteer fire brigade and the Siegburg police searched a maize field in Sankt Augustin-Menden. According to the police, a farmer who was harvesting his fields had called the police in the evening because a person was in his field.

When the police arrived on the scene, they allegedly asked the person to come out of the field, but he refused and instead hid deeper among the maize. Firefighters then used a drone and a thermal imaging camera to search the field.

According to information from the editorial office, the person, who was obviously intoxicated, was soon found and handed over to the rescue service.

Original text: (ga)