Danger of fire in the region’s forests : Fire brigade swiftly extinguishes underbrush fire in Spicher forest
Troisdorf On Easter Sunday, the Troisdorf fire brigade was called out to the forest in Spich. The undergrowth was burning, but the fire was quickly extinguished.
An area of about ten square metres caught fire shortly after 1 p.m. on Easter Sunday in the forest in Troisdorf Spich between Gierlichsstraße and Roddertraße. The undergrowth, which is dry due to the sunny weather, caught fire for reasons that are as yet unknown. The emergency services were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
As the fire was not accessible by vehicle, the fire fighters had to walk about 300 metres on foot with their equipment.
In this context, the fire service operation centre appealed to all forest visitors to observe the fire safety rules.