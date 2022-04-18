Danger of fire in the region’s forests : Fire brigade swiftly extinguishes underbrush fire in Spicher forest

FIRE PROTECTION

- Never light a fire in a forest.

- Do not smoke in the forest.

- A romantic campfire can quickly lead to disaster. Make sure your children are aware of the danger: a fire in or at the edge of the forest is not child's play.

- Withered grass and dry undergrowth burn like tinder not only in the warmer months but also during longer dry periods in winter.

- Do not throw away bottles or other objects in the forest. They can act like a lens and set fire to dry grass.

- Don’t be afraid to point out these important rules to acquaintances or passers-by.