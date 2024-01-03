New Year's Eve vandalism Fire set to rubbish bins in Bonn’s centre
Bonn · 16 rubbish bins and a waste container were set on fire in Bonn city centre on New Year's Eve. The police estimate the damage at several thousand Euro.
On New Year's Eve, unknown perpetrators set fire to rubbish bins in the city centre. The fire brigade had to extinguish a total of 16 bins, a waste container and a parasol between 1.45 a.m. and 4 a.m., according to Bonn police. According to the latest information, the operations took place at the Stadtgarten, Hofgarten, Kennedybrücke, Boeselagerhof, Theaterstraße, Stiftsplatz, Stiftsgarage and Wilhelmsplatz. Property damage is expected to amount to several thousand Euro.
Three dangers to be aware of
Setting fire to rubbish bins is not a trivial offence. This is also emphasised by Jochen Stein, head of the Bonn fire brigade. There are three dangers associated with burning rubbish bins: "People don't know what's inside the bins. Rubbish bins can contain hazardous substances, but fortunately this is often not the case," explains Stein. Another danger is posed by burning rubbish bins placed next to buildings. Facades could be affected. "The third danger is that the fire brigade could be short of fire engines for urgent call-outs due to many such small call-outs," says Stein.
But what do you do if a rubbish bin catches fire? "Call the fire brigade," says Stein quite clearly. A small rubbish bin can be extinguished on its own with a glass of water, but larger rubbish containers require tougher weapons. "Large waste containers have too much of a fire load inside, so you need a hose with water and possibly a foaming agent," says Stein. The firefighter emphasises that any arson could become a real danger.
The Bonn police are looking for witnesses or people who can provide information about the fires on Sunday and the previously unknown suspects. Information can be given by calling 0228/150.
(Original text: Selina Stiegler; Translation: Mareike Graepel)