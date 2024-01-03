New Year's Eve vandalism Fire set to rubbish bins in Bonn’s centre

Setting fire to rubbish bins is not a trivial offence. This is also emphasised by Jochen Stein, head of the Bonn fire brigade. There are three dangers associated with burning rubbish bins: "People don't know what's inside the bins. Rubbish bins can contain hazardous substances, but fortunately this is often not the case," explains Stein. Another danger is posed by burning rubbish bins placed next to buildings. Facades could be affected. "The third danger is that the fire brigade could be short of fire engines for urgent call-outs due to many such small call-outs," says Stein.