Advent mood in the "Kaminzimmer" : Fireplace room in Bad Honnef has opened again

The “Kaminzimmer” is open again in Bad Honnef. Foto: Frank Homann

Bad Honnef The Advent season has arrived: The Fireplace Room has reopened in Bad Honnef city center. For couples who want to get married, there is something new.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

A pre-Christmas chat in a cozy atmosphere: Until January 6, Bad Honnef's Marktplatz will be a delightful place to be. Closed during the pandemic, the “Kaminzimmer” (Fireplace Room) is now open once again. Some visitors were already able to enjoy the beautiful room before the official opening on Friday.

The "Kaminzimmer" is open daily from 4 to 10 p.m. until New Year’s. With a vintner mulled wine, hot chocolate specialties and more, people can take a little break from shopping and meet up with friends while the fireplace crackles.

New this year: From now on, couples can also say “I do” in the fireplace room. In cooperation with the city, a temporary branch of the registry office has been set up there. The Bad Honnef registry office has more information at: www.meinbadhonnef.de.