Redesigning of the banks of the Rhine in Bonn First 8.3 million Euro from the state flow in

According to Hoffman, planning for the Rhine bank promenade is currently "in full swing". The first preparatory work is to be implemented before the end of the year. "The gardening and landscaping work should then begin in the second quarter of 2024, after the flood season on the banks of the Rhine." The City of Bonn announced at the reception of the approval notice that further millions will be needed for the second construction phase of the Rhine embankment promenade in 2025. The third construction phase is planned for 2027 onwards.