Redesigning of the banks of the Rhine in Bonn First 8.3 million Euro from the state flow in
Bonn · Another step has been taken in the redesign of Bonn's Rhine embankment: the city has received the notice of approval for 8.3 million Euro in urban development funding from the state. The money is earmarked for the first construction phase. Here’s what pedestrians can look forward to soon.
For many months, the planned redevelopment of the banks of the Rhine in Bonn was quiet. Here and there, the city made reference to public participation. Otherwise: apparently nothing. According to information from the city, however, the city hall has been working diligently on the implementation of the winning designs of the Berlin office Planorama from 2021. And now it is also clear that the first millions in funding are flowing.
The administration has now received the promised notice of approval for NRW urban development funding of 8.3 million Euro. Cologne District President Thomas Wilk handed it over to Kerstin Hemminger of the city planning office. The sum is earmarked for the first construction phase on the banks of the Rhine.
"This means that Bonn will receive the highest urban development subsidy of 37 cities and municipalities in the Cologne administrative district in 2023," informs vice city spokesman Marc Hoffmann. The city's own contribution amounts to approximately two million Euro, "so that with the total sum of about ten million Euro, the first part of the redesign of the Rhine embankment promenade - between Josefstraße and Alter Zoll - can be implemented. A total of 1.5 kilometres along the Rhine are to be changed and, above all, beautified.
"I am happy and grateful that the state is supporting us with this important project for Bonn through urban development funding," says Lord Mayor Katja Dörner. "Lots of greenery, attractive recreational areas and a variety of uses - Bonn's Rhine embankment is to become a boulevard for lingering and strolling."
According to Hoffman, planning for the Rhine bank promenade is currently "in full swing". The first preparatory work is to be implemented before the end of the year. "The gardening and landscaping work should then begin in the second quarter of 2024, after the flood season on the banks of the Rhine." The City of Bonn announced at the reception of the approval notice that further millions will be needed for the second construction phase of the Rhine embankment promenade in 2025. The third construction phase is planned for 2027 onwards.
Virtual tours
The upgrading of the promenade between Rosental and the Zweite Fährgasse is based on the Planorama plans, which were revised again after public participation. During the development of the design concept, the people of Bonn had the opportunity to participate again and again, for example through virtual tours or digital planning workshops. The first change has long been traffic calming through the establishment of a bicycle lane.
Children can look forward to new play areas, to the north of the Rhine Pavilion. There will even be a hammock, as girls and boys have requested. Further towards Kennedy Bridge, a water fountain field is to be built. There you can sit down and enjoy the panoramic view of the Siebengebirge.
More green spaces
A green strip will later separate the cycle path from the car lane. Flowering, robust and drought-resistant plants have been chosen for the entire bank. A few trees will be felled, but new ones will be planted. Along the entire promenade, there will also be drinking water fountains and 120 new bicycle stands. There will also be space for mobile food stands. And next to the opera house, star chef Steffen Henssler's Ahoy restaurant is already under construction.
(Original text: Richard Bongartz / Translation: Mareike Graepel)