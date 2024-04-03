Weather in Bonn and the region First April weekend will be warm and summery
Bonn/Region · The German Weather Service is forecasting an uncomfortable first week of April in Bonn and the region. But the weather will change abruptly at the weekend: the Wetteronline portal is forecasting summery temperatures.
The first week of April got off to an uncomfortable start. On Tuesday, there were strong gusts of wind until the early evening hours. Spring will also be a long time coming on Wednesday. The DWD is forecasting possible showers throughout the day. The morning will start mild at eight degrees, with temperatures rising to 14 degrees during the day. Rain is still likely on Thursday night.
It will remain rainy on Thursday morning, with temperatures of up to nine degrees. The day will live up to the proverbial April weather, with sunny spells possible alongside heavier rain and dark clouds in warm temperatures. Towards evening, the wind picks up strongly and can turn into gusts in some places.
The weather will calm down during the night, so that Friday will be characterised by light clouds and friendly sunshine in the morning. With early morning temperatures of up to ten degrees, the day will start in double figures. In sunny weather, the thermometer will reach almost summery levels of up to 23 degrees during the day. This promises a foretaste of an early summer weekend.
According to the Wetteronline portal on Tuesday, it is set to be unusually warm for this time of year from Saturday: "The 25 degree mark is sure to be cracked at the weekend, and locally even 30 degrees cannot be ruled out," the press release states. The reason for this is warm air travelling to us from Spain and France. This means that Saturday will probably reach temperatures that are otherwise more common for June.
