Premiere under the stars First cargo bike cinema celebrates its debut in Bonn
Bonn · The backyard of the artist collective Freeters served as the first location for the new mobile cinema project of the ARTpolis Community LAB. The documentary "Zentralflughafen THF" (THF Central Airport) was one of the films shown. The organisers got creative at the premiere due to unforeseen circumstances.
Two cargo bikes, between which a screen is set up, are ready to go. The gigantic projector installed on a third construction is running. Everything is ready for ARTpolis Community (LAP) to premiere its mobile open-air cinema. Ibrahim appears on the screen. Ibrahim is 19 years old, he fled from Syria to Germany in 2016. He spent a year and three months in the temporary container village of the former Tempelhofer Feld central airport. Behind fences, separated from the rest of the world, the 19-year-old Syrian tells his story in a sober voice and gives an insight into his everyday life at Tempelhofer Feld. On the other side of the fence are visitors celebrating their freedom and taking advantage of the sheer endless expanse of the airfield.
Opening with "Central Airport THF
The documentary "Zentralflughafen THF" by director Karim Aïnouz is one of eight carefully selected films that the ARTpolis Community LAB is showing as part of its new mobile cinema project "Schon mal drüber nachgedacht?" (Have you ever thought about it?) until the end of November. Excellent sound and image quality ensure a unique cinema experience.
The open-air film evenings were originally scheduled to start on 25 October, but the weather threw a spanner in the organisers' works, so the premiere was postponed. The first location on Saturday evening was the backyard of the artists' collective Freeters in Bonn's Nordstadt. From the street, you would hardly have guessed what an impressive place was hidden there. Various chairs, blankets, cushions and small carpets provided the right open-air cinema feeling. It was a cosy autumn evening with mulled wine and tea, but a downpour brought it to an early end - at least in the open air. Because when umbrellas, towels and bin liners were no longer enough to protect the technology from the increasingly heavy downpour towards the end of the performance, the organisers got creative.
After a short reconstruction phase, the Freeters' communal kitchen was converted into a cinema auditorium and the gripping documentary came to an end in a family atmosphere. It was followed by the second film of the evening: "Art is a State of Mind", a long-term documentary by Bonn director Aljoscha Pause about the dropout Bernhard Zünkler, who founded the artists' collective Freeters.
Project as a test balloon
The next events will take place at the Dollendorfer Ferry in Bad Godesberg and on the Rathenauufer near the Rhine Pavilion. These are public places that bring different people together and are intended to encourage the audience to reflect on the films being shown. The project is a test balloon for the organisers and they are hoping for mild and above all dry evenings, said Philip Gondecki-Safari from ARTpolis Community LAB. If this is not the case, they will simply reschedule the event for another time of the year. The association's projects are aimed at promoting cultural exchange and creating new meeting spaces for society - which is how the inspiration for the public open-air cinema came about.
The film "Tom Medina" is next on the cargo bike cinema programme. It starts on Wednesday 1 November at 7.30 pm at the Dollendorf Ferry in Bad Godesberg. The entire cinema programme can be found at www.migrapolis.de.
(Orig. Text: Alessandra Fahl / Translation: Jean Lennox)