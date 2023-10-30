Premiere under the stars First cargo bike cinema celebrates its debut in Bonn

The next events will take place at the Dollendorfer Ferry in Bad Godesberg and on the Rathenauufer near the Rhine Pavilion. These are public places that bring different people together and are intended to encourage the audience to reflect on the films being shown. The project is a test balloon for the organisers and they are hoping for mild and above all dry evenings, said Philip Gondecki-Safari from ARTpolis Community LAB. If this is not the case, they will simply reschedule the event for another time of the year. The association's projects are aimed at promoting cultural exchange and creating new meeting spaces for society - which is how the inspiration for the public open-air cinema came about.