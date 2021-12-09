Current Corona situation : First case of Omikron variant confirmed in Bonn

In Bonn, the first case of the Omikron variant was confirmed on Wednesday. Foto: dpa/Marijan Murat

Bonn/Region There are first laboratory studies on the effect of Corona vaccines against Omikron. The number of deaths continues to rise significantly - also in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district. Current developments concerning the pandemic and case numbers can be found here in this text.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

First case of Omikron variant confirmed in Bonn

In Bonn, the first case of the Omikron variant was confirmed on Wednesday. The person who has been confirmed to be infected with Omikron and to have the corresponding symptoms has been vaccinated twice with BioNTech and was probably infected during a return flight from Namibia, according to city spokeswoman Barbara Löcherbach. The person living in Bonn and another close domestic contact are therefore in quarantine and are being closely monitored by the public health department.

The seven-day incidence in Bonn was 301.0 on Wednesday and 995 new Corona infections have been reported in the past seven days. Currently infected with Corona in Bonn on Wednesday were 1,749 people and a total of 1,959 people were in quarantine.

The Omikron variant is a new mutation of Covid-19 that was first registered in South Africa.

NRW receives 650,000 additional BioNTech vaccine doses

North Rhine-Westphalia will receive about 650 000 additional vaccine doses from BioNTech. The delivery is expected to take place in the course of Friday, as the Ministry of Health announced in Düsseldorf on Wednesday. The vaccine doses are to be made available to the districts and independent cities in the coming week. The vaccine will be distributed according to demand, and deliveries through the federal government's regular system will not be affected.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

The vaccine doses for North Rhine-Westphalia are part of a nationwide delivery. The federal government has organised three million additional vaccine doses from BioNTech to accelerate Corona vaccinations, which other EU states do not currently need. This is according to a report by outgoing Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) to his state colleagues on Wednesday.

Lauterbach: Ending the Corona pandemic is the most important task

The new Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has announced a decisive fight against the Corona crisis. "The most important task for the House is to end the pandemic for Germany," the SPD politician said on Wednesday when he took office in Berlin. Everything should be done to deal with the new virus variant Omikron, he said. Booster vaccinations should be continued across the country as soon as possible. "We will continue boosting and vaccinating until we have brought the pandemic to an end," Lauterbach said. This, he said, could be done together.

Lauterbach thanked his predecessor Jens Spahn (CDU). It was also thanks to his work that Germany had come through the first three Corona waves better than almost all other European countries. "We would like to continue this work." The new minister made it clear that his approach was very much science-based. Health policy can only be successful if it is anchored in science, he said.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Lauterbach thanked his predecessor Jens Spahn (CDU). It was also thanks to his work that Germany had come through the first three Corona waves better than almost all other European countries. "We would like to continue this work." The new minister made it clear that his approach was very much science-based. Health policy can only be successful if it is rooted in science, he said.

City of Bonn vaccinates more than 26,000 doses in one week

In Bonn, 26,565 Corona vaccinations were administered within one week. This was announced by the city of Bonn on Wednesday. Between 30 November and 7 December, 1,487 first, 1,596 second and 23,482 booster vaccinations were administered in Bonn.

In total, 270,454 first vaccinations, 267,986 second vaccinations and 73,135 booster vaccinations against Covid-19 were given in Bonn.

People who are willing to be vaccinated can get vaccinated in doctors’ offices or at the services offered by the city of Bonn. Furthermore, there are vaccination centres in the City Hall, in the Helios Clinic and in the "MEINE.Klinik:GmbH". In addition, open vaccination campaigns are to take place in the coming days in various districts of Bonn, where those willing to be vaccinated do not need an appointment.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_5"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

On Friday, December 10, there will also be an open vaccination campaign at the Haus der Jugend, Reuterstraße 100. Two doctors will be on hand between 3 and 9 p.m. to give vaccinations to people aged 12 and over. Also on Friday, another open vaccination campaign will take place from 12 to 6 p.m. at the Catholic Parish of St. Sever, in Mainzer Straße 178.

On Saturday, December 11, the City of Bonn, in cooperation with the Bürgerstiftung Rheinviertel, is organising another vaccination campaign from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pfarrhaus St. Andreas und St- Evergislus, in Hardtstraße 14, in Plittersdorf.

On the third weekend of Advent, December 11 and 12, anyone over the age of 12 can also get vaccinated against Corona at the Bonn Information Centre, Windeckstraße 1, in Bonn's pedestrian zone, from 12 noon to 4 pm.

(Original text: ga/dpa; Translation: Mareike Graepel)