City centres largely free of fireworks : First cities in NRW plan to ban fireworks on New Year's Eve

Some cities in NRW have already announced ban zones or extended existing ones. Others want to do without. Foto: dpa/Christophe Gateau

Düsseldorf The pandemic could also severely restrict fireworks this year. Several cities in North Rhine-Westphalia have already banned fireworks in the city centre. The German environmental aid organisation Deutsche Umwelthilfe is even demanding an absolute ban from the municipalities.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Unlike in 2020, there has been no ban on the sale of New Year's Eve fireworks so far. At that time, the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI) had prohibited the sale of firecrackers to private individuals because of the exploding infection figures and the overloading of hospitals. Now, upon request, the BMI refers to the leeway of municipalities and states. Some cities in NRW have already announced ban zones or expanded existing ones. Others want to do without.

The German Environmental Aid (DUH) sees the municipalities as responsible and demands an absolute ban. "If the federal and state governments continue to turn a blind eye to the health hazards of New Year's Eve fireworks, the municipalities must act," said DUH Managing Director Jürgen Resch. Resch refers to examples such as Munich. There, Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) has already announced an area-wide ban. "Probably there will be no banging at all in Munich," Reiter said, referring to the intensive care units that are working at full capacity.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Aachen's old town will remain firecracker-free this year

Düsseldorf, meanwhile, is sticking to its strategy from last year. The state capital only bans firecrackers in the old town, which is traditionally very busy on New Year's Eve. However, the prohibited zone will be extended. Mayor Stephan Keller (CDU) appealed to the citizens to rather do without New Year's Eve rockets. "Every firecracker that is not set off is once again a sign of togetherness and common sense this year," he said.

Aachen's old town will also remain firecracker-free this year. In mid-November, the city announced a ban zone in the historic centre of the city by general decree. However, Aachen does not justify this with the pandemic, but with the fire hazard posed by New Year's Eve fireworks. The order states that there are many listed buildings in the city centre that have a "historic and very fire-sensitive building fabric". In 2010, there was a devastating fire in the St. Nicholas Church in Aachen on New Year's Day that damaged the historic altar.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

German Environmental Aid sharply criticises the policy

In Solingen, on the other hand, the rules from last year are being relaxed. In 2020, the city had banned the setting off of fireworks in all pedestrian zones and many public places and streets because of the pandemic. This New Year's Eve, however, fireworks will be allowed, says a spokesperson. "There is no general decree like last year. Nevertheless, we hope for a moderate and sensible approach."

Deutsche Umwelthilfe sharply criticises politicians for this. "Unfortunately, the federal government's inaction is forcing the municipalities into many individual ordinances, and for the umpteenth time it is leaving cities and municipalities alone in the fight against firecracker madness." A decision at the federal level in the short term is not out of the question. Last year, the firecracker ban came after a federal-state meeting two weeks before New Year's Eve. (Original text: Viktor Marinov / Translation: Mareike Graepel)