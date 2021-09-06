New tram for Bonn-Niederkassel-Cologne : First journey could be as early as 2029

Light rail vehicles like this one could be running between Bonn, Niederkassel and Cologne as early as eight years from now. Foto: Axel Vogel

Rhein-Sieg-Kreis The planned Rheinuferbahn between Bonn, Niederkassel and Cologne is well on schedule. The transport experts of the Rhein-Sieg district present quite detailed plans with possible stopping points.

Imagine: You get on the train in Rheidt-Süd or in Lülsdorf-Schulzentrum and travel directly to downtown Cologne or Bonn without changing trains. Within a few minutes you will be at your destination. If things go according to the ideas of the planners of the Rhein-Sieg district, this could become reality from 2029. "At the earliest," as it says in a detailed paper to the political bodies. The current status for the planning of the Bonn-Niederkassel-Köln light rail system, commonly known as the right bank of the Rhine, has already been presented in the Cologne Regional Council and the Niederkassel Transport Committee.

As things stand today, the project, which includes a bridge connection to the left bank of the Rhine, is expected to cost around 490 million Euro. Should the project receive funding from the federal programme under the Municipal Transport Financing Act (GVFG) and also be included in the public transport requirements plan and the corresponding infrastructure financing plan for NRW, the entire measure could be subsidised by 95 percent. However, the prerequisite for this is that the variant with the highest benefit-cost factor is chosen. Incidentally, the benefit-cost study had to be proven independently of the Rhine bypass planned as a highway crossing.

The two projects can be bundled, it is said, but different framework conditions have to be taken into account - especially since the autobahn has more of a large-scale traffic benefit and the light rail system can be planned much more flexibly due to its narrower route width. In addition, a tunnel solution is favoured for the Rheinspange between the A555 and A59, while a bridge solution is basically being pursued for the railroad. Of five possible route variants, the planners and experts see the so-called North 2 variant as the best solution. This would connect the Rhine bank railroad between Sürth and Godorf, immediately south of Cologne-Langel. Since the port expansion in Godorf was permanently discarded by council resolution of the city of Cologne in September 2019, the route could be planned directly next to the current port area, the report continues.

The planners see many advantages in the realisation of this Rhine bank railroad. Not only do around 60,000 people live in this axis between Cologne-Langel and Bonn-Beuel, many of whom (them?) commute to work in Cologne or Bonn. Since 1976, the population of Niederkassel alone has increased by about 50 percent, and due to the tight housing market in Cologne and Bonn, a further increase in the number of inhabitants is to be expected on this stretch of the Rhine, according to the experts. "Considerable traffic shift effects can therefore be expected with a light rail system," they say.

After all, there is already an existing line operated by Rhein-Sieg Verkehrsgesellschaft (RSVG), which is currently used by the Evonik plant in Lülsdorf for freight traffic. However, there is a project by DB Netz AG to build a new freight siding between Lülsdorf and the rail line near Cologne-Wahn. If this is implemented, this existing line can be used completely for light rail operations. The plan is to double-track this existing rail over a length of around 6.8 kilometres between Niederkassel-Mondorf and Lülsdorf. Mondorf, Rheidt, Niederkassel, Ranzel and Lülsdorf could thus be optimally connected to the railroad.

In order to then connect the railroad directly to Bonn's light rail network, a new line around 5.6 kilometres long would have to be built between Bonn-Beuel and Mondorf. The Siegaue nature reserve would not be affected because the route would run parallel to the L169 state road. However, the route would only be largely single-track over this length of around 2.8 kilometres instead of an existing bus lane. On Bonn city territory, it is planned to run the railroad on two tracks again in the centre of the L16 state road. At the intersection of Sankt Augustiner Strasse and Niederkasseler Strasse, the tracks can be connected to the existing line 66. The Bonn villages of Geislar and Schwarzrheindorf would also benefit from this light rail system with their own stops.

The gap to Cologne could be closed in two ways: either via a Rhine bridge to the left side of the Rhine and a connection to the light rail lines 16/17 of the Cologne Transport Authority (KVB) or to the low-floor light rail line 7 in Cologne-Zündorf. The former option, however, would mean a significantly shorter travel time to downtown Cologne. It would also allow the trains to be integrated into the uniform high-floor system of Bonn and Cologne at the same time. The first option also means a much higher benefit-cost factor.

The operating concept envisages an extended light rail line 17 from Cologne-Sürth via Niederkassel to Bonn main station. During rush hours, a ten-minute interval could be offered. For Niederkassel alone, this solution would benefit 12,500 outbound commuters and around 3,301 inbound commuters. The passenger volume on this entire route would be enormous.

Uncertainties: A route determination for the freight connection line can only be made after the line determination of the Rheinspange 553. The planners must also take into account a planned high-speed bicycle path of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia between Cologne and Bonn on the right side of the Rhine, which runs along the L269 state road. This must be taken into account for the route planning of the light rail system, as must the Siegauenbrücke bridge. In its current state, this bridge would not be wide enough for joint use by individual traffic, a double-track light rail line and the high-speed bicycle path. According to Straßen. NRW, the structure will have to be renewed anyway.

Further planning is to take place at the beginning of 2022, followed by the planning approval procedure. For this, all the municipalities concerned must pass political resolutions. If everything goes according to plan, the planning approval could be available in 2026. Tenders would then be invited and construction would start in 2027. The first train would then be put on the line in 2029 at the earliest. (Original text: Dylan Cem Akalin / Translation: Mareike Graepel)