Almost three years after the disaster in the Ahr valley First responder in the Ahr flood disaster dies in storm
Ahr Valley · Frank Sendner was one of the first responders to the Ahr flood disaster in July 2021. Now he has tragically died - during a storm in his home region of Franconia.
In Hausen in the Lower Franconian district of Würzburg, restaurateur and volunteer firefighter Frank Sendner recently passed away at the age of 46. He died while he was pumping water out of the flooded cellar of his restaurant during a storm.
What already sounds tragic becomes even more tragic when you consider that Sendner had helped many people in his life whose homes were hit by flooding. For example, Sendner was one of the first responders to the Ahr flood disaster in July 2021 and was particularly active in Dernau.
One Dernau resident who benefited from Sendner's commitment is Andreas Marquard. His house was hit so hard by the flood wave, which rose to around ten metres in Dernau, that he was only recently able to complete the reconstruction. Marquard told the General-Anzeiger that Sendner unfortunately did not live to see the completion of the work. He had wanted to watch the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring on Corpus Christi weekend and spend the night with him in Dernau so that he could finally see the finished house.
Above all, Frank Sendner organised help
Although he didn't know him at the time, Marquard says that he received a WhatsApp message from Sendner shortly after the flood in which he not only offered his help, but also announced that he would be arriving soon. Mind you, there are more than 300 kilometres and a three-hour drive between Hausen and Dernau. Sendner immediately had the important equipment such as generators with him. Later, Sendner mainly organised help, while his friend Marco Hetterich, a carpenter with his own business from the Würzburg area, was on site in Dernau.
The news of Sendner's death reached Marquard while he was on holiday. "It's really bad," Marquard told the General-Anzeiger on the phone. He still can't believe it. It was friendship at first sight. And: "I've lost a good friend.“
The first councillor of the local community of Dernau, David Fuhrmann, did not know Sendner personally. But he had heard about his efforts after the flood. Sendner had also organised many charity campaigns for the Ahr Valley. "It's all tragic," he says, also noting that Sendner leaves behind four children.
"The karma is incredible"
Carpenter Marco Hetterich, who continued Sendner's work in the Ahr Valley, says of Sendner's fate: "The karma is unbelievable." He was a good mate of his. Shortly after the flood, Sendner, who had an acquaintance on site, drew his attention to the situation in the Ahr valley. Sendner's acquaintance was not affected by the flood, but his brother was. Without further ado, he travelled to the Ahr valley with Sendner. They collected donations until the evening and then arrived in Dernau in the middle of the night. "We first connected generators, then started pumping out houses. He was downstairs the most at the beginning, with my father. When it came to the interior work, I took over," says Hetterich.
What made Sendner stand out was the network he had at his disposal. "He made connections in the Ahr valley, which I didn't have time for. We were able to help much better through these contacts," says Hetterich. A particularly large number of people took part in a Facebook group through which donations were organised. "I was surprised myself at how many people joined the group," says Hetterich, looking back. In the meantime, the level of involvement has decreased, but people are still there to distribute donations. A donation account has now also been set up for Sendner's family.
Widow wants to reopen inn
Widow Miriam Sendner told the General-Anzeiger how her 15-year-old son left the cellar at her husband's behest, but it was "a second or two" too late for her husband. Miriam Sendner wants to reopen the Hubertushof, as the Sendners' restaurant is called, as early as next week - even though there is currently no electricity or hot water. What happens next will also depend on the heirs, of which she is just one.
Frank Sendner was 46 years old. He leaves behind a wife and four children. He was a family man, restaurateur, firefighter and flood helper in the Ahr valley. In the obituary, his relatives write about him: "Always there for everyone. Always wanted the best for everyone. Always gave his best. We have lost the best guy."
Flood balance sheet:
At least 135 dead and billions in damage
At least 135 people died in the Ahr Valley during the flood disaster on 14 and 15 July 2021. One man from the municipality of Altenahr is still missing. According to estimates, the masses of water rose to between seven and ten metres on the night of the flood. This can no longer be determined precisely, as the water level in Altenahr was swept away by the masses of water and the measurement was therefore cancelled. The flood damage runs into the billions. In the district town of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler alone, they were estimated at 1.7 billion Euro. Experts assume that the (re)construction will take a whole decade.
There is a fundraising campaign for Frank Sendner's surviving dependants on the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe. By Tuesday afternoon, 3,500 Euro had been raised there. The donation target is 5000 Euro. Interested parties can donate on the GofundMe website at the following link: gofundme.com/f/3hk8nq-frank.
Original text: Sven Westbrock
Translation: Mareike Graepel