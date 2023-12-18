Plans for the riverside promenade in Bonn First steps for the new boulevard on the Rhine
Bonn · At its most recent meeting, Bonn City Council approved the draft plans for the first construction phase of the redevelopment of the banks of the Rhine. The next steps.
At its most recent meeting, the city council approved the draft design for the first construction phase of the Rhine bank redevelopment with a majority vote against the CDU, BBB and AfD. The initial preparations for the upgrading of the riverside promenade between Josefstraße and Altem Zoll are to begin this winter, the administration has announced."The Rhine embankment redevelopment will soon mark the start of a particularly important construction project for Bonn's city center," says Mayor Katja Dörner. "We will make the promenade a real experience for people, with lots of greenery, attractive recreational areas and a variety of uses. The open design will strengthen the connection to the city center." At the same time, the conversion will do something to adapt the city of Bonn to climate change.
Over the next few years, the banks of the Rhine in Bonn are to be redeveloped in three construction phases and transformed into a boulevard "for relaxing and strolling". The planning for the first construction phase between Josefstrasse and Altem Zoll has now been approved. Construction work will start after the high water season in the second quarter of 2024 and is expected to last until January 2025 (GA reported).
Among other things, there are plans to refurbish the footpaths with lighter-colored material which will go some way towards cooling
down the paved surfaces in summer. More trees are to be planted and there will be a water feature with seating and drinking fountains.
At the jetty at Vogtsgasse, the Rhine pavilion, which also houses a public toilet, will be integrated into the design. There are also plans for a children's play area and an area for events. Below the opera house, green spaces with a wide variety of perennial plants will reflect the basic shape of the building from the 1960s. The opera staircase will provide a direct link between the city center and the waterfront. The city is also planning a central square for events and mobile catering in this section.
There is to be a cycle lane between the Alter Zoll and Rheingasse. Only coaches, local residents and delivery and emergency traffic will be allowed to use the road in a south-north direction. There will be stopping areas for coaches and deliveries on the Brassertufer.
The section between Josefstrasse and Rheingasse will remain open to southbound traffic. New parking facilities for bicycles will also be created at various points along the entire promenade.
According to the city of Bonn, the total costs for the first construction phase amount to around ten million euros. Up to 80 percent of the project is being funded by the state. There is a 90 percent subsidy for the construction of the cycle path from the NRW local mobility program. A total of 8.4 million euros in state funding is therefore available, according to the city administration.
(Original text: Lisa Inhoffen and Philipp Königs / Translation: Jean Lennox)