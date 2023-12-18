Plans for the riverside promenade in Bonn First steps for the new boulevard on the Rhine

At its most recent meeting, the city council approved the draft design for the first construction phase of the Rhine bank redevelopment with a majority vote against the CDU, BBB and AfD. The initial preparations for the upgrading of the riverside promenade between Josefstraße and Altem Zoll are to begin this winter, the administration has announced."The Rhine embankment redevelopment will soon mark the start of a particularly important construction project for Bonn's city center," says Mayor Katja Dörner. "We will make the promenade a real experience for people, with lots of greenery, attractive recreational areas and a variety of uses. The open design will strengthen the connection to the city center." At the same time, the conversion will do something to adapt the city of Bonn to climate change.

Over the next few years, the banks of the Rhine in Bonn are to be redeveloped in three construction phases and transformed into a boulevard "for relaxing and strolling". The planning for the first construction phase between Josefstrasse and Altem Zoll has now been approved. Construction work will start after the high water season in the second quarter of 2024 and is expected to last until January 2025 (GA reported).