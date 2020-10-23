Across from Bonn Central Station : Five Guys burger chain announces opening

A Five Guys casual fast-food restaurant. Foto: Five Guys

Bonn Already last year it was known that the American burger chain Five Guys wanted to open a restaurant in the new Urban Soul complex in Bonn. Now there is an official opening date.

The American fast-food restaurant Five Guys announced last year that it intended to open a branch in Bonn. Now the wait is over: On Tuesday, October 27, it will open a restaurant in the immediate vicinity of Bonn Central Train Station. Beginning at 11 a.m., customers will be able to order burgers and fries and more in the casual restaurant located in the Urban Soul complex at Poststraße 1.

The fast-food restaurant chain has 16 other locations in Germany up to now. In Berlin alone, there are three Five Guys restaurants. There are two in Munich, and four in NRW, including one in the Centro shopping center in Oberhausen. Frankfurt and Essen are also home to Five Guys burger joints. Next week Bonn will be added to the list.

According to the company, customers will be able to customize their burgers, with 15 free toppings to choose from and they will be able to see the burger being prepared.

Orig. text: ga