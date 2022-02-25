Underground art : Five million euros for colorful glass walls at Bonn Central Station

Before the new glass walls can come, old cables and tiles have to be removed. Wooden boards and tarps are to protect passengers from the construction dust. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn The plan is for nine entrances to the underground at Bonn Central Station to be a visual attraction. But the city thoroughly miscalculated the costs. And it also has to pay for the missing escalators at Motel One after a planning error.

The colorful glass walls at the entrances to the underground at Bonn Central Station will be significantly more expensive than planned. Whereas last year the city administration was still expecting costs of around three million euros, the projected cost is now five million euros - and it may even increase. Preparatory work for the costly art project has already begun.

It was decided by the Bonn district council and the city council. The walls and ceilings of nine entrances to the underground platforms are to be surfaced with colored glass. The duo of Heike Weber (Cologne) and Walter Eul (Düsseldorf) won a competition in 2018 with their red-toned design "Metropolis," while the new buildings of the "Urban Soul" complex were being built at the station. The city's art commission recommended its implementation. The city administration mistakenly believed that some of the costs could be covered by the investor "Die Developer" from the Zech Group. However, as it later turned out, the purchase contract for the former municipal building plot did not allow for this.

Million-euro contract goes to a glass construction company from Saxony-Anhalt

For the southern entrances 1 to 5 - from Poststrasse, the street at the main station and from the transfer level to the tracks - the city has to bear the costs alone. According to current information from the press office, these are expected to be around 2.7 million euros. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia has promised urban development funding for the northern entrances 6 to 9 on Thomas-Mann-Strasse and Rabinstrasse. However, the costs of 2.1 million euros have only been partially recognized as eligible for funding, so that the city's own contribution now amounts to around 1.2 million euros instead of the previously planned 500,000 euros. There are additional construction costs, which amount to around 300,000 euros for the northern entrances alone.

Both contracts were awarded to a glass construction company from Halle/Saale. At least for accesses 6 to 9, it was the only one to submit a bid in the tender, according to the submission. The higher prices are justified by rising material costs, writes the city administration.

The platforms are to remain fully accessible while the project is implemented. Demolition work has begun on the old walls at the southern entrances; enclosures made of wood and tarpaulins have been installed to prevent the spread of dust. "At the moment, the final coordination with the artists regarding the printing technique is underway," explains Andrea Schulte from the press office. After a "sampling of test glasses" on March 21, the assembly of the substructures for the glass facades can begin. Completion is scheduled for October, she said. For the northern entrances, Weber and Eul were just creating the design for the layout. There, the work must be coordinated with the installation of elevators on Thomas-Mann-Strasse, which is scheduled to begin in the summer.

Further costs for the escalators to the subway must be covered by the city. The "Urban Soul" investor could not reinstall them after completion of the new Motel One because one corner of the hotel protrudes several meters above the access. As reported, the city council had approved it that way. This means that new split escalators have to be purchased and connected only in the access shaft. For more than a year, costs were disputed and lawyers were involved. Now there is an agreement which says that the investor will bear the "essential part" of the procurement costs, the rest will be borne by the municipal utilities. For transport and installation of the new escalators, about 70,000 euros will be required from the city. The escalators are to be installed in the second half of the year.

(Orig. text: Andreas Baumann; Translation: ck)