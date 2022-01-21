Things to do on the weekend : Five tips for day trips in Bonn and the region

Foto: Heinz Dietl

Bonn/Region The Rodderberg near Mehlem guarantees incredible panoramas any time of year, and a new type of golf game is starting up in Oberhausen. An open-air museum is well worth a visit and a popular outdoor attraction in Bad Neuenahr has been extended.

Drachenfels, Drachenburg, Petersberg, Ennert: It’s hard to get better views than from here. And off to the right from the Ölberg, even more of the Siebengebirge can be seen. To the left, one can spot the Post Tower and the Cologne Cathedral. Yes, the view at “Heinrichsblick” above Mehlem guarantees incredible panoramas. Even when covered in wintry shades of gray like last Sunday (photo).

The recommended starting point for the short walk on the extinct volcano is the parking lot at Gut Broichhof, which sits at the Rodderberg with its paddocks and riding facilities. The circular route along the crater rim is not signposted; you hike the three kilometers as you like. If you prefer to do a more strenuous hike, you can start in Mehlem or Niederbachem and take in the nearby Rolandsbogen.

"And where is the cathedral?" asks a curious walker at the legendary “Heinrichsblick”. A young hiker knows how and where to spot it on the distant horizon: About a thumb's width to the right of the slender Post Tower, you can actually make out two tiny towers in good weather. And that can only be the cathedral.

Open-air museum welcomed 110,000 visitors in 2021

2021 was not an easy year at the open-air museum in Kommern. It had to close at times and cancel major events. "Nevertheless, we were able to offer nearly 110,000 visitors a safe and entertaining visit," says museum director Josef Mangold. Among the highlights, he points out the performances by Krautrock legends Kraan and Epitaph at the "neunzehn71" festival. Now that 2022 has begun, visitor admissions are running smoothly with the 2G rule in place. There are also big plans in store. The exhibition “FormVollendet?" opens on February 20 and the "Fair anno dazumal" runs from April 12 to 24.

Tee off from the box with “Topgolf”

Here, golf is played in the fresh air in a park-like setting. This take on golf comes from overseas and is known for its high fun factor. "Topgolf" is available at 70 locations worldwide. On January 21, the first German facility with 30,000 square meters of indoor and outdoor space opens in Oberhausen. The core is formed by 102 "bays." These tee boxes are equipped with seating areas for six people. When teeing off, players take aim at lighted features in the target area and collect points. The hourly price per bay ranges from 30 to 50 euros, depending on the time of day. Live music and sports broadcasts round out the experience.

Info: Tel. (0208) 62 92 20; topgolfoberhausen.com

Essen 1887: Mixed reality time travel with German celebrities

Visitors to Essen will soon be strolling through the pedestrian zone wearing red glasses. They see real life on the streets and squares. At certain moments, however, sensors project virtual scenes onto the insides of the glasses. Horses and carriages appear, real celebrities in historical clothing tell stories from 1887, including actor Henning Baum and star chef Nelson Müller.

"Our actors all have a personal connection to the city," says Nicola Schwedt from Stadtwerbung Essen Marketing. She is one of the initiators of the innovative project "Essen 1887 - The Mixed Reality Time Travel", which starts in April. Visitors are on their own as they walk through town, tickets (25 euros) can already be booked for the two-hour time slots.

Info: Tel. (0201) 88 72 333; essen.de

Riverside lights at spa park gets extended

Two successful tourist attractions at the Ahr are being extended. The “Uferlichter” (Riverside Lights), which have been beautifully illuminating the spa gardens in Bad Neuenahr since the beginning of December, will stay in place until the end of January due to the great response. The ice skating rink will stay open four weeks longer, until February 28. "Kurpark on Ice" has also proven to be popular, even more so during these times. Children really enjoy the 450-square-meter ice rink. "In the morning, school classes from the city area are on the rink," says Dorothee Dickmanns of Ahrtal-Tourismus. At both facilities, 2G applies

Info: Tel. (02641) 91 710; ahrtal.de