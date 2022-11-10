Short getaways : Five tips for day trips in the region

The cafés on the market square in Ahrweiler. The city tour "Ahrweiler in Reconstruction" takes place here. Foto: Maire Johann

Bonn The Ahr Valley is happy for everyone visitor who comes to the area. In the fall, there are great places for hiking and beautiful scenery. In Westerwald, there’s an interesting bike trail and a tool museum is definitely something unusual. These and other tips for day trips can be found here.

Trendy Ahr: Day trippers make the entire valley very busy

Visitors were back in droves last weekend on the long weekend in the Ahr valley. The towns of Altenahr, Mayschoss, Rech and Dernau were bustling. Lots of traffic in the streets, full cafés and wine taverns. Of course, traces from the flood are still visible - and a topic of conversation. Still, people have come to the region to show "SolidAHRität" (solidarity). In the autumn-colored steep vineyards, the red wine hiking trail lives up to its reputation as a popular route for all age groups. The "Hiking for Reconstruction" tour is also well attended. "The weather naturally played into our hands on this long weekend," says Barbara Knieps of Ahr Valley-Tourism.

Ahrweiler, with its old town that is still worth seeing, also experienced a throng of visitors. The photo shows the cafés on the market square. A stroll through the historic alleys turns into a journey through time. And here, too, the scars of the present cannot be hidden. On the contrary: the flood and a new beginning are the subject of the guided tour "Ahrweiler in Reconstruction". Next dates: November 12 and 19.

In many tourist accommodations, the reconstruction is not yet complete. Which means they are even more happy about the day trippers, who create a certain normality. The businesses that welcome visitors are doing the same - with events being possible again. These include Christmas markets in several towns and concerts in the spa park. On November 19, nine wineries are holding an open wine cellar day and, the evening before, the popular "Ahr Wine Tasting." On November 25, the 450-square-meter roller skating rink opens for the first time in the spa park.

Info: Tel. (02641) 91 710; www.ahrtal.de

German Tool Museum

And then there’s this: a German Tool Museum. The Remscheid location is a center of the tool industry, which is fitting. Exhibits from ancient tools to modern times are presented. Eye-catchers are the impressive steam engines. In a current special exhibition, the museum caters in particular to detail-happy do-it-yourselfers. The star of the show is the chisel. The fine chisel differs from the coarser chisel. Very interesting is the "impact mark". With this manufacturer's mark, the complete chisel DNA can be deciphered, so to speak.

Info: Tel. (02191) 16 25 19; www.werkzeugmuseum.org

Caution, Art: A Sorcerer's Apprentice Dances Out of Line

Is this art, or can it go? Well, Oberhausen's dancing utility pylon was erected in a field in 2013 by the Berlin-based artist group "Inges Idee" - and stayed. The 35-meter-high, 24.4-ton sculpture stands at the Gehölzgarten Ripshorst within sight of the Emscher River, the Rhine-Herne Canal and other utility poles, albeit straight as can be. The title "Sorcerer's Apprentice" goes back to Goethe's ballad of the same name and encourages a discussion of technical progress, which is also visually omnipresent. The curved forms cause the dynamics of the sculpture to vary depending on the viewing angle. Visitors like that. The site can be reached from the main train station by bus, and bicycle tours have also been worked out for the Emscher Art Trail.

Info: Tel.(0234 97 48 330; www.emscherkunstweg.de

Autumn hiking tour on the Saar-Hunsrück Climb

As a top tourist attraction, the Saar-Hunsrück Climb indulges even the most demanding hikers. The trail runs 410 kilometers in 27 stages from Perl to Boppard. The German Hiking Institute has classified the route as a "Premium" trail, partly because it features more than 70 percent nature trails.

For a sporty day in late autumn, you can take on the 12th stage of the trail, it goes through the colorful landscape from Kempfeld via Herborn to Idar-Oberstein. It’s 19.1 kilometers, 504 meters high and 6.5 hours of walking time. The first highlight is the Wildenburg, whose tower offers a view over the region. Besides forest, there are also vegetation-free zones with quartzite rocks. The day of hiking can be concluded in the gemstone metropolis Idar-Oberstein.

Info: Tel. (06543) 50 77 00; www.hunsruecktouristik.de

Interesting bike path in Westerwald

An old volcano marks the highest point of the Westerwald. The Fuchskaute near Willingen is 657 meters high. Interesting: A stone's throw (3.2 km) away is the triangular area where the German states of NRW, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate all meet. The Nister rises in this area, the river flows into the Sieg 70 kilometers further northwest near Wissen. The Nister cycle path follows the river. The tour can be planned with flexibility. With the option "one stage/downstream" you have to plan for six hours. But: On the way, there are many sights to see which break up the trip, such as the Marienstatt Monastery, Bad Marienberg and the Stöffelpark quarry.

Info: Tel. (02602) 300 10; www.westerwald.info