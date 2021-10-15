October 16th : Flea market at the Rheinaue this Saturday

The Rheinaue flea market in Bonn. Foto: Stefan Knopp

Bonn In 2020, the popular flea market at the Rheinaue was not allowed to take place, but it has been back since August of 2021. This Saturday on October 16, it will be the last flea market of the season.

Flea market lovers had to do without the flea market in Bonn's Rheinaue for a long time. The popular flea market was cancelled for the entire year of 2020 (due to Covid). After nearly a two-year break, the market was allowed to start up again in August of 2021.

One last date for the Rheinaue flea market is left for this season: Saturday, October 16. The market is held in the Rheinaue park area on Ludwig-Erhard-Allee in Bonn and has long been a focal point for flea market traders and visitors from all over the region. It starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The flea market in the Rheinaue is one of the largest and most popular flea markets in the region and is held seven times a year. It is organized by "Melan macht Märkte”. On the third Saturday of each month from April through October, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., people can bring what they have to sell to the public. Whether antiques, clothes, old CDs and records or toys - almost everything can be found at the Rheinaue flea market. The rule is that no new goods may be sold. Anyone who does not sell used items typically found at flea market will be asked to leave the site.

Stands can be reserved online in advance here: Rheinaue | Melan macht Märkte But there is also the possibility to book a stand spontaneously and sell on location.