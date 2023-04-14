Big flea market in Bonn Flea market season in the Rheinaue opens on April 15

The flea markets are put on by event organizer "Melan macht Märkte" and held seven times a year at the Rheinaue. It is one of the largest and most popular flea markets in the region. On the third Saturday of each month from April through October, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. people can buy and sell their used items. Everything second-hand, from clothes to old CD’s and records or toys and more can be found at the Rheinaue flea market. The rule is that no new items may be sold. Those who are found not selling used items typical for a flea market will be expelled from the area.