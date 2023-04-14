Big flea market in Bonn Flea market season in the Rheinaue opens on April 15
Bonn · The flea market in the Rheinaue in Bonn is considered one of the largest in Germany. For the year 2023, seven dates are planned. All information can be found here.
In 2022, the Rheinaue flea market returned to normality after a long pause due to Covid: From April through October, people can now expect to go bargain-hunting again on every third Saturday of the month. For 2023, seven dates have been scheduled.
On Saturday, April 15, the first flea market of the 2023 season will take place at the Rheinaue. The flea market is located on the park grounds at Ludwig-Erhard-Allee in Bonn and has long been a focal point for bargain-hunters and visitors from all over the region.
When is the Rheinaue flea market held in Bonn?
The flea markets are put on by event organizer "Melan macht Märkte" and held seven times a year at the Rheinaue. It is one of the largest and most popular flea markets in the region. On the third Saturday of each month from April through October, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. people can buy and sell their used items. Everything second-hand, from clothes to old CD’s and records or toys and more can be found at the Rheinaue flea market. The rule is that no new items may be sold. Those who are found not selling used items typical for a flea market will be expelled from the area.
This year, the flea markets will take place on April 15, May 20, June 17, July 15, August 19, September 16 and October 21.
What sellers need to know
Sellers should reserve their spaces one week before the event. These can be booked online in advance. But there are some spaces made available for those who decide at the last minute that they want to have a sales stand. These can be booked on site at short notice.
Address: Rheinaue Leisure Park, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn, Germany.
Set-up of sales stands: Reserved spaces can be occupied on Fridays starting at 4 pm and will be kept free until 7 am on Saturday. Even without a reservation, open spaces can still be booked on Saturday morning.
(Orig. text: Leandra Kubiak / Translation: ck)