Events in and around Bonn : Flea markets, art and theatre: tips for the weekend

Eva Berendes, winner of the Bonn Art Prize, presents her work at the Bundeskunsthalle. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Service Bonn/Region Young talents on big stages, prize winners presenting their art and the first flea markets of the season: Here are the tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The weekend will take Bonn residents into the infinite reaches of space, on the trail of Spanish architecture and into literary spheres ranging from poetry to comedy. In addition, there are the first flea markets of the season. Here’s an overview.

Postpoetry

On Friday, two winners of the state-wide postpoetry.NRW competition will present their works. Marcus Neuert, winner of the Ulrich Grasnick Poetry Prize, and the poet Elena Nahen are making a detour to Bonn on their joint reading tour.

Where : Clara-Schumann-Gymnasium, Loestraße 14, 53113 Bonn.

Clara-Schumann-Gymnasium, Loestraße 14, 53113 Bonn. When: Friday, 24 February, 11.45 a.m. to 1.15 p.m.

Friday, 24 February, 11.45 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. Admission: free of charge, no registration required

Façades

How about incorporating the museum, including the window front and the exterior façade, into your artwork? Eva Berendes, current recipient of the Bonn Art Prize, has created an exhibition that extends beyond the rooms of the Kunstmuseum Bonn and explores the museum as a specific place. Her research trip took the artist to Barcelona, where she was inspired by Spanish architecture and the architect Riccardo Bofill.

Where: Kunstmuseum Bonn, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 2, 53113 Bonn

Kunstmuseum Bonn, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 2, 53113 Bonn When: 22 February to 30 April

22 February to 30 April Admission: seven euros ( concessions 3.50 euros)

Flea markets in Bonn

Carnival is over, winter has (hopefully) been banished and the benign spirits of spring have been reawakened: the perfect time for the first flea markets of the season.

On Sunday, 26 February, flea market fans can rummage to their hearts' content at four different locations.

Flea market in Bad Godesberg, HIT supermarket parking lot, Drachenburgstraße 14, 53179 Bonn, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

in Bad Godesberg, HIT supermarket parking lot, Drachenburgstraße 14, 53179 Bonn, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Flea market and jumble sale in Tannenbusch on the car park at the Tannenbusch Center, Oppelner Straße 128, 53119 Bonn, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

in Tannenbusch on the car park at the Tannenbusch Center, Oppelner Straße 128, 53119 Bonn, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Girls' flea market at Brückenforum in Beuel, Friedrich-Breuer-Straße 17, 53225 Bonn, 3 to 7 p.m.

at Brückenforum in Beuel, Friedrich-Breuer-Straße 17, 53225 Bonn, 3 to 7 p.m. Sharing Market at Fabrik 45, Hochstadenring 45, 53119 Bonn, 1 to 5 p.m.

at Fabrik 45, Hochstadenring 45, 53119 Bonn, 1 to 5 p.m. You will find an overview of all upcoming flea markets in Bonn in this summary.

34th Open Stage Rhineland

If you can't make up your mind between music, cabaret and poetry slam on Friday evening, you can enjoy a colourful mix of different genres at the Pantheon in Beuel. Even members of the audience who decide on the spur of the moment can come forward for a short performance. Tickets are available here.

Where: Pantheon, Siegburger Straße 42, 53229 Bonn

Pantheon, Siegburger Straße 42, 53229 Bonn When: Friday, 24 February, 8 pm

Friday, 24 February, 8 pm Admission: seven euros (concessions five euros)

Mission: Laika

In search of Laika the dog, the first living creature in space, the cosmonauts of the Marabu Theatre embark on a special mission. Past the Milky Way and on their way to distant galaxies, they meet aliens, jet past black holes and explore the solar system. The mix of docu-theatre, performance and infotainment is suitable for children aged six and up.

Where: Theatre Marabu, Kreuzstraße 16, 53225 Bonn.

Theatre Marabu, Kreuzstraße 16, 53225 Bonn. When: Sunday, 26 February, 3 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, 26 February, 3 to 4 p.m. Tickets: eight euros (concesions six euros)

LOL4Two

Two comedians on their way up in the world make a stop at the Haus der Springmaus on Friday, each playing a half-programme. In the spirit of the LOL show that regularly takes place at the Post Tower, the names of the performers will not be revealed until shortly before the start. Tickets are available here.

Where: Haus der Springmaus, Frongasse 8-10, 53232 Bonn Endenich.

Haus der Springmaus, Frongasse 8-10, 53232 Bonn Endenich. When: Friday, 24 February, 8 p.m.

Friday, 24 February, 8 p.m. Tickets: from 18.50 euros