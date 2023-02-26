Verdi warning strike : Flights cancelled at Cologne/Bonn Airport on Monday
Cologne/Bonn The Verdi warning strike on Monday has consequences for air traffic in the region. Dozens of flights have been cancelled at Cologne/Bonn Airport - here is an overview.
The trade union Verdi is organising another warning strike on Monday. Air security workers are also called upon to walk out from Sunday night until Tuesday morning.
Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH is therefore expecting flight schedule irregularities. A total of 136 passenger flights were planned during the strike period, 131 of them will be affected, the airport announced on Sunday afternoon. Some flights will be diverted, but the majority have been cancelled. The company is providing information on its website about current cancellations.
The following connections at Cologne/Bonn Airport will be cancelled on Monday, 27 February:
Departure
- 6.05 a.m., destination: Tenerife South (TFS), FR 1035
- 6.10 a.m., destination: Berlin (BER), EW 012
- 6.10 a.m., destination: Venice (CVE), FR 1619
- 6.10 a.m., destination: Copenhagen (CPH), 4517
- 6.20 a.m., destination: Munich, LH 1999
- 6.40 a.m., destination: Milan-Malpensa, EW 824
- 6.50 a.m., destination: Palermo, FR 8430
- 6.50 a.m., destination: Vienna, EW 756
- 6.50 a.m., destination: Hamburg, EW 032
- 6.55 a.m., destination: Zurich, EW 764
- 7 a.m., destination: Munich, EW 080
- 8 a.m., destination: Palma De Mallorca (PMI), EW 582
- 8.05 a.m., destination: Berlin, EW 8059
- 8.10 a.m., destination: Palma de Mallorca, QS 3501
- 8.10 a.m., destination: Barcelona (BCN), FR 2512
- 8.25 a.m., destination: London Heathrow, EW 460
- 9.05 a.m., destination: Palma De Mallorca (PMI), FR 8664
- 9.10 a.m., destination: Munich, LH 1973
- 9.35 a.m., Destination: Tuzla, W6 4300
- 9.55 a.m., Destination: Bristol (BRS), FR 1590
- 10 a.m., destination: Kaunas (KUN), FR 5602
- 10.05 a.m., Destination: Barcelona, EW 520
- 10.40 a.m., Destination: Palma de Mallorca, EW 584
- 11.35 a.m., Destination: Istanbul, TK 1672
- 11.40 a.m., destination: Istanbul-Sabiha Gökcen, PC 1012
- 12.00 p.m., destination: Berlin (BER), EW 8051
- 1.25 p.m., Destination: Munich, LH 1979
- 1.45 p.m, Destination: Alicante (ALC), FR 1355
- 1.45 p.m., Destination: Rome-Fiumicino (FCO), EW 886
- 3.25 p.m., destination: Malaga (AGP), FR 4512
- 3.35 p.m., destination: Istanbul-Sabiha Gökcen (SAW), PC 1018
- 3.40 p.m., Destination: Istanbul-Sabiha Gökcen (SAW), TK 7713
- 4.10 p.m., destination: BErlin (BER), EW 8071
- 4.40 p.m., destination: Munich (MUC), LH 1983
- 5.05 p.m., destination: London-Stansted (STN), FR 2813
- 5.05 p.m., destination: Hamburg (HAM), EW 7033
- 5.55 p.m., destination: Istanbul (IST), TK 1676
- 5.55 p.m., destination: Munich (MUC), LH 1985
- 6.15 p.m., destination: Vienna (VIE), EW 754
- 6.30 p.m., destination: London-Heathrow (LHR), EW 468
- 6.50 p.m., destination: Munich (MUC), EW 086
- 7 p.m., destination: Zurich (ZHR), EW 762
- 7.20 p.m, destination: Bologna (BLQ), FR 3777
- 7.55 p.m, destination: Munich (MUC), LH 1987
- 8.20 p.m., destination: Berlin (BER), EW 8055
- 8.25 p.m., destination: Milan-Bergamo (BGY), FR 8548
- 9.20 p.m., Destination: Munich, LH 1991
- 12:50 a.m, destination: Istanbul-Sabiha Gökcen (SAW), PC 1014
- 2.05 a.m., destination: Istanbul-Sabiha Gökcen (SAW), TK 7873
Arrivals
- 7.30 a.m., from: Berlin, EW 8058
- 8 a.m., from: Milan-Bergamo, FR 8519
- 8.25 a.m., from: Munich, LH 1972
- 8.40 a.m., from: Palma de Mallorca (PMI), FR 8665
- 9.05 a.m., from: Tuzla, W6 4299
- 9.25 a.m., from: Berlin, EW 013
- 9.30 a.m., from: Bristol, FR 1591
- 9.35 a.m., from: Hamburg, EW 033
- 9.35 a.m., from: Copenhagen, FR 4530
- 9.40 a.m., from: Venice, FR 1618
- 9.50 a.m., from: Zurich, EW 765
- 10 a.m., from: Munich, EW 081
- 10.20 a.m., from: Milan-Malpensa, EW 825
- 10.25 a.m., from: Istanbul-Sabiha Gökcen, PC 1011
- 10.40 a.m., from: Vienna, EW 757
- 10.45 a.m., from: Istanbul, TK 1671
- 11.25 a.m.,from: Berlin, EW 8050
- 12.10 a.m., from: London Heathrow, EW 461
- 12.20 a.m., from: Palermo, FR 8429
- 12.45 p.m.: Munich, LH 1978
- 1.20 p.m., from. Barcelona, FR 2511
- 2.20 p.m., from: Istanbul-Sabiha Gökcen, PC 1017
- 2.35 p.m., from: Istanbul-Sabiha Gökcen, TK 7712
- 2.35 p.m., from: Kaunas (KUN), FR 5603
- 3.15 p.m., from: Barcelona, EW 521
- 3.30 p.m., from: Berlin, EW 8070
- 3.55 p.m., from: Munich, LH 1982
- 4.05 p.m., from: Tenerife South, FR 1034
- 4.10 p.m., from: Palma de Mallorca, EW 585
- 4.30 p.m., from: Hamburg, EW 7032
- 5.05 p.m., from: Istanbul, TK 1675
- 5.10 p.m., from: Munich, LH 1984
- 6.15 p.m, from: London Heathrow, EW 465
- 6.25 p.m., from: Rome-Fiumicino, FR 4457
- 6.40 p.m., from: Malta, FR 7176
- 7.10 p.m., from: Munich, LH 1986
- 7.40 p.m, from: Berlin, EW 8054
- 7.45 p.m., from: Rome-Fiumicino, EW 887
- 7.45 p.m., from: Alicante, FR 1356
- 8pm, from: London-Stansted, FR 2814
- 8.25 p.m, from: Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, FR 7651
- 8.35 p.m, from: Munich, LH 1990
- 8.55 p.m., from: Palma de Mallorca, EW 583
- 9.50 p.m., from: Munich, EW 087
- 9.55 p.m., from: Zurich, EW 763
- 10 p.m, from: Malaga, FR 8805
- 10.10 p.m, from: Vienna, EW 755
- 10.25 p.m., from: London Heathrow, EW 469
- 10.25 p.m., from: Tenerife South, EW 253
- 10.55 p.m., from: Bologna, FR 3776
- 11.30 p.m., from: Fuerteventura, EW 243
- 11.35 p.m., from: Istanbul-Sabiha Gökcen, PC 1013
- 11.45 p.m., from: Milan-Bergamo, FR 8549
- 0.45, a.m. from: Istanbul-Sabiha Gökcen, TK 7872
Not only Cologne/Bonn Airport is affected by cancellations, connections are also cancelled at Düsseldorf Airport. Here you can see which flights are cancelled at Düsseldorf Airport.(ga)