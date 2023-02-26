Verdi warning strike : Flights cancelled at Cologne/Bonn Airport on Monday

Flights are being cancelled again and again at Cologne/Bonn Airport. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Cologne/Bonn The Verdi warning strike on Monday has consequences for air traffic in the region. Dozens of flights have been cancelled at Cologne/Bonn Airport - here is an overview.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The trade union Verdi is organising another warning strike on Monday. Air security workers are also called upon to walk out from Sunday night until Tuesday morning.

Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH is therefore expecting flight schedule irregularities. A total of 136 passenger flights were planned during the strike period, 131 of them will be affected, the airport announced on Sunday afternoon. Some flights will be diverted, but the majority have been cancelled. The company is providing information on its website about current cancellations.

The following connections at Cologne/Bonn Airport will be cancelled on Monday, 27 February:

Departure

6.05 a.m., destination: Tenerife South (TFS), FR 1035

6.10 a.m., destination: Berlin (BER), EW 012

6.10 a.m., destination: Venice (CVE), FR 1619

6.10 a.m., destination: Copenhagen (CPH), 4517

6.20 a.m., destination: Munich, LH 1999

6.40 a.m., destination: Milan-Malpensa, EW 824

6.50 a.m., destination: Palermo, FR 8430

6.50 a.m., destination: Vienna, EW 756

6.50 a.m., destination: Hamburg, EW 032

6.55 a.m., destination: Zurich, EW 764

7 a.m., destination: Munich, EW 080

8 a.m., destination: Palma De Mallorca (PMI), EW 582

8.05 a.m., destination: Berlin, EW 8059

8.10 a.m., destination: Palma de Mallorca, QS 3501

8.10 a.m., destination: Barcelona (BCN), FR 2512

8.25 a.m., destination: London Heathrow, EW 460

9.05 a.m., destination: Palma De Mallorca (PMI), FR 8664

9.10 a.m., destination: Munich, LH 1973

9.35 a.m., Destination: Tuzla, W6 4300

9.55 a.m., Destination: Bristol (BRS), FR 1590

10 a.m., destination: Kaunas (KUN), FR 5602

10.05 a.m., Destination: Barcelona, EW 520

10.40 a.m., Destination: Palma de Mallorca, EW 584

11.35 a.m., Destination: Istanbul, TK 1672

11.40 a.m., destination: Istanbul-Sabiha Gökcen, PC 1012

12.00 p.m., destination: Berlin (BER), EW 8051

1.25 p.m., Destination: Munich, LH 1979

1.45 p.m, Destination: Alicante (ALC), FR 1355

1.45 p.m., Destination: Rome-Fiumicino (FCO), EW 886

3.25 p.m., destination: Malaga (AGP), FR 4512

3.35 p.m., destination: Istanbul-Sabiha Gökcen (SAW), PC 1018

3.40 p.m., Destination: Istanbul-Sabiha Gökcen (SAW), TK 7713

4.10 p.m., destination: BErlin (BER), EW 8071

4.40 p.m., destination: Munich (MUC), LH 1983

5.05 p.m., destination: London-Stansted (STN), FR 2813

5.05 p.m., destination: Hamburg (HAM), EW 7033

5.55 p.m., destination: Istanbul (IST), TK 1676

5.55 p.m., destination: Munich (MUC), LH 1985

6.15 p.m., destination: Vienna (VIE), EW 754

6.30 p.m., destination: London-Heathrow (LHR), EW 468

6.50 p.m., destination: Munich (MUC), EW 086

7 p.m., destination: Zurich (ZHR), EW 762

7.20 p.m, destination: Bologna (BLQ), FR 3777

7.55 p.m, destination: Munich (MUC), LH 1987

8.20 p.m., destination: Berlin (BER), EW 8055

8.25 p.m., destination: Milan-Bergamo (BGY), FR 8548

9.20 p.m., Destination: Munich, LH 1991

12:50 a.m, destination: Istanbul-Sabiha Gökcen (SAW), PC 1014

2.05 a.m., destination: Istanbul-Sabiha Gökcen (SAW), TK 7873

Arrivals

7.30 a.m., from: Berlin, EW 8058

8 a.m., from: Milan-Bergamo, FR 8519

8.25 a.m., from: Munich, LH 1972

8.40 a.m., from: Palma de Mallorca (PMI), FR 8665

9.05 a.m., from: Tuzla, W6 4299

9.25 a.m., from: Berlin, EW 013

9.30 a.m., from: Bristol, FR 1591

9.35 a.m., from: Hamburg, EW 033

9.35 a.m., from: Copenhagen, FR 4530

9.40 a.m., from: Venice, FR 1618

9.50 a.m., from: Zurich, EW 765

10 a.m., from: Munich, EW 081

10.20 a.m., from: Milan-Malpensa, EW 825

10.25 a.m., from: Istanbul-Sabiha Gökcen, PC 1011

10.40 a.m., from: Vienna, EW 757

10.45 a.m., from: Istanbul, TK 1671

11.25 a.m.,from: Berlin, EW 8050

12.10 a.m., from: London Heathrow, EW 461

12.20 a.m., from: Palermo, FR 8429

12.45 p.m.: Munich, LH 1978

1.20 p.m., from. Barcelona, FR 2511

2.20 p.m., from: Istanbul-Sabiha Gökcen, PC 1017

2.35 p.m., from: Istanbul-Sabiha Gökcen, TK 7712

2.35 p.m., from: Kaunas (KUN), FR 5603

3.15 p.m., from: Barcelona, EW 521

3.30 p.m., from: Berlin, EW 8070

3.55 p.m., from: Munich, LH 1982

4.05 p.m., from: Tenerife South, FR 1034

4.10 p.m., from: Palma de Mallorca, EW 585

4.30 p.m., from: Hamburg, EW 7032

5.05 p.m., from: Istanbul, TK 1675

5.10 p.m., from: Munich, LH 1984

6.15 p.m, from: London Heathrow, EW 465

6.25 p.m., from: Rome-Fiumicino, FR 4457

6.40 p.m., from: Malta, FR 7176

7.10 p.m., from: Munich, LH 1986

7.40 p.m, from: Berlin, EW 8054

7.45 p.m., from: Rome-Fiumicino, EW 887

7.45 p.m., from: Alicante, FR 1356

8pm, from: London-Stansted, FR 2814

8.25 p.m, from: Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, FR 7651

8.35 p.m, from: Munich, LH 1990

8.55 p.m., from: Palma de Mallorca, EW 583

9.50 p.m., from: Munich, EW 087

9.55 p.m., from: Zurich, EW 763

10 p.m, from: Malaga, FR 8805

10.10 p.m, from: Vienna, EW 755

10.25 p.m., from: London Heathrow, EW 469

10.25 p.m., from: Tenerife South, EW 253

10.55 p.m., from: Bologna, FR 3776

11.30 p.m., from: Fuerteventura, EW 243

11.35 p.m., from: Istanbul-Sabiha Gökcen, PC 1013

11.45 p.m., from: Milan-Bergamo, FR 8549

0.45, a.m. from: Istanbul-Sabiha Gökcen, TK 7872