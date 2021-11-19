New connection starting in mid-December : Flixtrain to make stop in Bonn on the way to Frankfurt

Starting in mid-December Flixtrain will run between Bonn and Frankfurt. Foto: dpa/Julian Stratenschulte

Bonn Flixtrain will be offering train services between Cologne and Frankfurt starting in mid-December. The train runs on the left bank of the Rhine and also stops in Bonn. How long does the journey take? And how much does a ticket cost?

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Long-distance trains from the transportation company Flixtrain are to run between Bonn and Frankfurt starting in mid-December. As the company announced on Wednesday in response to an inquiry from GA, tickets for the route can be booked now, and the new timetable will be in effect from December 12. The train runs on the left bank of the Rhine and takes about two hours from Frankfurt Süd (South) - one of four long-distance stations in Frankfurt am Main - to Bonn. Depending on the direction of travel, different cities are served on the route: From Frankfurt South, the train goes via Mainz, Koblenz, Andernach and Remagen to Bonn. In the other direction, the train stops in Bonn, Koblenz, Mainz, Frankfurt Airport and Frankfurt South. Flixtrain also stops in Cologne.

Tickets starting at 5.99 euros

"We are serving the route for the first time," said Sebastian Meyer, press spokesman for the company in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. From Bonn, departures are offered daily at 1:23 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays in the direction of Frankfurt. From there, the train continues to Munich. Traveling in the other direction, passengers can board the Flixtrain daily at 12:19 p.m. at Frankfurt South, Thursdays through Mondays and arrive in Bonn at 2:25 p.m.. This train then continues on to Hamburg. Tickets for the route between Bonn and Frankfurt start at 5.99 euros.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Starting this spring, the Deutsche Bahn competitor plans to serve nearly 20 more destinations in Germany - the green-colored trains will then stop in a total of 70 towns and cities. With the winter timetable, the Berlin-Munich nighttime connection will be discontinued. The company plans to expand its Flixbus service on this route.