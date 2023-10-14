Taking the ferry across the Rhine Flock of sheep crosses from Königswinter to Mehlem ahead of schedule

Shepherd Johannes Bois actually wanted to be on the move with his goats and sheep for around two more weeks on the right side of the Rhine. But because of a dangerous viral disease for the animals, the so-called blue tongue disease, he had to move his flock very quickly. The disease spreads from the Netherlands and can be fatal. This week, there was a first suspected case in the district of Kleve, so the shepherd from Remagen feared that NRW would become a restricted area if the suspicion was confirmed. The shepherd and his animals would then be stuck and no longer be able to get home to Rhineland-Palatinate.