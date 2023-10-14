Taking the ferry across the Rhine Flock of sheep crosses from Königswinter to Mehlem ahead of schedule
Königswinter/Remagen · 400 sheep and goats crossed the Rhine by ferry from Königswinter to Mehlem. The shepherd leading the flock had no time to lose because NRW was in danger of becoming a restricted zone due to a suspected case of blue tongue disease in the district of Kleve.
Shepherd Johannes Bois actually wanted to be on the move with his goats and sheep for around two more weeks on the right side of the Rhine. But because of a dangerous viral disease for the animals, the so-called blue tongue disease, he had to move his flock very quickly. The disease spreads from the Netherlands and can be fatal. This week, there was a first suspected case in the district of Kleve, so the shepherd from Remagen feared that NRW would become a restricted area if the suspicion was confirmed. The shepherd and his animals would then be stuck and no longer be able to get home to Rhineland-Palatinate.
So it had to go quickly. With nearly 400 animals, it was a matter of walking from Vinxel to Oberkassel and Niederdollendorf - in between there was a break on the banks of the Rhine in Niederdollendorf - to the ferry in the Altstadt of Königswinter. On Wednesday afternoon the flock then crossed over the river. On Thursday evening, the shepherd and his flock were back home.
Hoping for cooler temperatures
"We arrived home safely and the animals are doing well," said shepherd Johannes Bois on Thursday, visibly relieved. He had praise for the team working the Rhine ferry Königswinter-Mehlem crossing, because they made it possible for the shepherd to cross with his animals at very short notice. The shepherd was also pleased about the rain on Thursday: "This keeps the mosquitoes away, which can transmit blue tongue." With this in mind, Johannes Bois now hopes that the temperatures will drop and it will get cooler.
It was back in April that shepherd Johannes Bois and his flock had their ferry premiere: at that time, the animals crossed by boat from the Rheinaue to Königswinter for the first time and then walked in the direction of Ennert.
Orig. text: Lydia Schauff
Translation: ck