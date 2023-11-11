Andreas Winau passes away Flood helper loses battle against cancer

"It makes me feel good to see people happy," Andreas Winau once explained. And what has always been important to him in his work in the Ahr Valley: "We don't impose ourselves, we just offer our services. We are just guests in the Ahr Valley who help." He has even helped from his hospital bed in a clinic in Wiesbaden, acquiring goods and managing transport. Only in May of this year, he was honoured with the Rhineland-Palatinate State Pin of Merit together with others who had been involved in dealing with the flood disaster in the Ahr Valley. His partner and daughter join the many people in the Ahr valley in mourning him.