Flood protection : Bonn residents to be better prepared for storms in the future

The new Mehlem spillway had its work cut out for it on July 14. Foto: Silke Elbern

Bad Godesberg Residents of small rivers and streams should also protect themselves from flood events. According to the city administration, there is no one hundred percent protection. Municipal flood protection measures would reach their limits during extremely heavy rain events.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The heavy rains of July 14 and their catastrophic consequences, especially for the Ahr Valley, are still in the bones of many people in the region. In Bad Godesberg and especially in Mehlem, the concerns of the residents of the Godesberg and Mehlem brooks were also great on that day. With a large inquiry the CDU district parliamentary group Bad Godesberg wanted to know now from the city administration which conclusions have the heavy rain of July for the district. The question will also be a topic at the upcoming meeting of the district council on Wednesday, October 6.

Municipality of Wachtberg and city of Bonn draw up flood protection concept

"For Bonn, it can be said in a first review that the canal network has diverted the heavy continuous rain on July 14, 2021, largely without damage and it has not led to major flooding in the streams of Bonn, with the exception of the Dransdorfer Bach," explains the city administration in its statement. Already since the beginning of the year, "possible measures" for flood relief on the Godesberger Bach have been examined by a planning office as part of a flood protection concept commissioned by the municipality of Wachtberg and the city of Bonn through their joint flood partnership. "The work is currently still ongoing, so no final results are available yet," the city administration said.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Measures are taking place "continuously" on streams to prevent flooding

The civil engineering office also points out that "various measures" are continuously being operated on all of Bonn's streams to protect against flooding as a result of heavy rain events. "These include both renaturation measures, which are continuously planned and implemented in accordance with the European Water Framework Directive, and structural flood protection on Bonn's streams," the city says. However, the restoration of "natural retention areas" in urban areas is only possible to a limited extent. After all, the former stream and river floodplains now contain settlement and traffic areas, it said. "The land value of adjacent residential properties is usually very high, and the willingness to sell or transform them is usually very low," the civil engineering office explains.

Lesen Sie auch Reconstruction in the Ahr Valley : 64 Tiny Houses: Transitional housing in Altenahr

Complete protection is not possible

Therefore, structural flood protection is implemented mainly in the urban area of the streams - due to the limited availability of land, they say. "This reduces the risk of flooding in built-up areas and thus provides the best possible protection against flooding events."

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

In their question, the Christian Democrats also wanted to know whether the previous protective measures against flooding on the Godesberger and Mehlemer brooks can also protect citizens from extremely heavy precipitation. "In the case of stream floods, the discharge in the stream is calculated, that is, the amount of water that corresponds to a 100-year discharge, for example. A 100-year discharge also varies from watercourse to watercourse depending on its characteristics," according to city officials. A correlation between rainfall and the extent of flooding is therefore "difficult to establish," it said, because the decisive factor is which catchment areas are affected by rainfall and where.

"In addition, annualities of a maximum of 100 or 200 years are usually taken into account when designing flood protection systems, and extreme events cannot be taken into account," the statement continues. Municipal, technical protection against the consequences of heavy rainfall "inevitably" reaches its limits in the case of extreme heavy rainfall events, since flood protection measures "cannot be designed for such water volumes." "A 100 percent protection against flooding by flood protection measures during such extreme heavy rain events is therefore technically not possible and an additional individual protection is absolutely necessary," the administration explains.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_5"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Mehlem spillway has proved its worth

What did prove its worth on July 14, however, was the new relief channel in Mehlem. The measuring stations on the Godesberger and Mehlemer Bach also forwarded their corresponding warnings to the control centre of the professional fire department, so that action could be taken in time. "The monitoring system with rain gauges and stream gauges will be subjected to a review on the occasion of the heavy rainfall in July and adapted and expanded if necessary," the administration said.

Mehlem receives new risk mapping

Also a question of the CDU: Whether the risk mappings for the two Godesberger brooks are renewed. That is not in the hands of the city, but of the district government Cologne. For the Godesberger Bach, the maps have just been renewed. The maps for the Mehlemer Bach will be renewed in the coming months.

Disaster prevention is to be given greater focus

What should now be more focused by the administration: The disaster preparedness of the citizens of Bonn. "In general, prevention and personal precautions are to be brought back into focus and the population is to be informed in a targeted manner," says the administration. However, information is already provided accordingly on the city website and also at open days. A first further measure represents the "day of the disaster control" on Saturday, October 2, on the Bonn Münsterplatz. The aim is to provide specific information about the power blackout scenario and the precautionary measures available.

Original text: Maximilian Mühlens