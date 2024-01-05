Rising water level Flooding causes initial damage on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn
Bonn · The level of the Rhine is rising rapidly and the flooding has resulted in some of the first damages seen in Bonn. A footpath and cycle path has collapsed under the North Bridge. And the restaurants on the banks of the Rhine are bracing themselves for floodwaters.
The level of the Rhine in Bonn is rising rapidly - and the resulting floodwaters are already causing some damage. Parts of the promenades on both sides of the river are flooded, and a footpath and cycle path has even collapsed under the North Bridge. Due to the flooding, the area cannot be inspected or repaired at this time, the city announced on Thursday. "As soon as the flood waters have receded, the collapsed site will be cordoned off, the cause investigated and the area restored.”
On Thursday, a woman from Graurheindorf, coffee in hand, was astonished as she looked at the flooded path at the North Bridge. The collapsed area is now under water. "You could still walk here on New Year's Day," she said. The city closed off the flooded areas at the riverside and put up warning signs. Some passers-by ignored the signs on Thursday, however, and continued walking or cycling despite the barriers.
According to Julian Klaus, Professor of Hydrology at the University of Bonn, erosion is to blame for collapses in the riverbank area such as the one at the North Bridge: "High flow velocities and water levels cause the loose material to be washed away. This is a natural process in bodies of water that can happen from time to time." Risk can be reduced by structural reinforcements or plantings.
On Thursday afternoon, the water level in Bonn had reached 7.13 meters. According to the city, the water level had risen by around one and a half meters within 24 hours by Thursday morning. The Rhineland-Palatinate Flood Forecasting Center expected the Bonn water level to crest at 7.96 meters on Friday evening.
City appeals to the public to not disregard the barriers
The city is urging people to adhere to the closures, emphasizes Marc Hoffmann of the city press office: "With the speed of the current being very high right now and the amount of flotsam in the water, people who are on the riverbanks and underestimate the situation can quickly be swept away." On Wednesday, the city also warned stand-up paddlers of the dangers of strong currents and floating debris. In the past few days, some people have been spotted in the middle of the Rhine doing these types of water activities. According to the city, it is also important to avoid paddling on or navigating over saturated grassy areas as this could damage the ground.
The city has also set up barriers further south. Saeed Bahadori, owner of the Rheinpavillon café, observed the river on Thursday, leaning against the railings of his terrace. Where he normally sees customers sipping on cocktails and sitting on deckchairs in summer, there is now brown water flowing. "As beautiful as the Rhine is, it can also be nasty," says the restaurateur, who had to close for several days during the last bout of flooding. Since Wednesday, he and his staff have once again been moving everything to safety. The cellar is flooded and he has had to dispose of a lot that was there, including several fridges, he says.
Insurance would be too expensive for restaurateur
Two men strained as they pushed a small Christmas stall up Erste Fährgasse, while two others removed the glass panes from the terrace. If the water gets to the eight-meter mark as forecasted, it will reach the railings of the terrace and the ground level, explained Bahadori. He still wanted to seal the doors with silicone. This is the third time this winter that flooding has affected the café. "There is always damage of a few thousand euros." Insurance is far too expensive due to the high-risk area. So the aim is to keep as much as possible out of harm’s way.
"The public order office is very nice and gives advice," says Bahadori, who leases the Rheinpavilion space from the city. The neighbors are also helpful and have cleared out three garages to store the furniture. The restaurateur will now have to close his business again for a while. He has not yet experienced the Rhine level rising to eight meters since he opened the café in 2019. But Bahadori believes that the flood risk is worth it for the beautiful panoramic view of the Rhine.
(Orig. text: Christine Ludewig / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)