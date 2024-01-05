Rising water level Flooding causes initial damage on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn

The city has also set up barriers further south. Saeed Bahadori, owner of the Rheinpavillon café, observed the river on Thursday, leaning against the railings of his terrace. Where he normally sees customers sipping on cocktails and sitting on deckchairs in summer, there is now brown water flowing. "As beautiful as the Rhine is, it can also be nasty," says the restaurateur, who had to close for several days during the last bout of flooding. Since Wednesday, he and his staff have once again been moving everything to safety. The cellar is flooded and he has had to dispose of a lot that was there, including several fridges, he says.