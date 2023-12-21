Civil protection in the event of flooding Beuel residents not happy about possible evacuation
Bonn-Beuel · In future, the city of Bonn no longer wants to erect footbridges during floods. Instead, citizens are to be evacuated. There is already resistance to this.
If there is another Rhine flood with a water level of more than 9.50 metres (Bonn level), residents of many streets in Beuel will have to prepare for a new rescue scenario. The city has developed a new emergency response plan for floods and heavy rainfall, which has been approved by all the relevant political bodies in recent weeks.
The most important changes for the people of Beuel are: Rescue walkways will no longer be erected and the city will not provide sandbags to seal doors, basement windows and garages. Instead, the city will order residents to evacuate. According to the administration, homeowners will be responsible for distributing sandbags in future.
According to the city, all homeowners affected by the changes have been informed in writing. However, Dieter Westermann from Rheinaustraße, for example, disputes this. Markus Schmitz from the city's press office says: "All owners in the areas in which the construction of footbridges was planned in the past were contacted. Some letters could not yet be delivered due to incorrect owner data. This will be rectified as soon as possible."
Westermann and Helma Linzbach from Rheinaustraße 182 told the GA that neither of them would leave their homes in the event of an evacuation. And they give reasons for this: Empty houses would be targeted by thieves. Technical devices in the house could also no longer be monitored in the event of flooding.
"I describe the issue as a phantom discussion and an overreaction by the city to the events on the Ahr," says Westermann. He thinks it is right that the city is thinking about the issue, but "the Rhine is not the Ahr. We don't experience serious flooding here within a few hours." The forecasts for the water levels would be very accurate and would announce a flood two days in advance.
"If the city comes up with the idea of evacuating the houses in Rheinaustraße under duress, there will certainly be a public uprising here," explains Westermann, who believes that not even half of all Rhine residents will leave their homes in an emergency. In a letter, he suggests that the city keep the footbridges and in future only erect them in the side streets of Rheinaustraße. As always, boats should be deployed from the houses to the jetties.
As a result of the 2021 flood disaster on the Ahr and other rivers in the region, the city of Bonn has reviewed its disaster prevention planning. The professional fire brigade, whose responsibilities include flood protection, has come to the realisation that it no longer makes sense to use the jetties purchased in the 1980s in the future.
The main reason for this is that flood protection in Beuel has been significantly improved in recent years and large parts of the banks of the Rhine are therefore protected to at least 9.50 metres (Bonn level). In the event of a severe flood, the water level behind the flood protection would reach over 1.50 metres above street level within a very short time. However, the usability of the walking surface of the footbridges ends at around two metres above street level. Furthermore, according to the city, the system is no longer authorised for use in flowing waters. The city is currently investigating whether the footbridges can be used for other purposes. If not, they are to be sold. Instead of building footbridges, the city wants to evacuate people affected by flooding in future.
▶ This is what the city says about the size of the evacuation area: The size of the evacuation area depends on the level that is forecast to occur. The flooded areas, for example, can be viewed online in the city's geoinformation system for water levels of 10, 10.5 and 11 metres (see graphic and stadtplan.bonn.de, search term: Hochwasser, where you can select the desired water level).
▶ According to the city, this is where citizens should be accommodated: It is assumed that most people will find private accommodation with friends or relatives. For those who cannot find a place to stay, the city of Bonn will provide emergency accommodation, for example in gymnasiums.
▶ According to the city, this is how many people would be affected by an evacuation: If the water level were to exceed 9.50 metres, up to 2,500 people would probably have to be evacuated in the Rheinaustraße area between Wolfsgasse (north) and Ernst-Moritz-Arndt-Straße (south). The number increases as the water level rises.