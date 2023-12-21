Civil protection in the event of flooding Beuel residents not happy about possible evacuation

The main reason for this is that flood protection in Beuel has been significantly improved in recent years and large parts of the banks of the Rhine are therefore protected to at least 9.50 metres (Bonn level). In the event of a severe flood, the water level behind the flood protection would reach over 1.50 metres above street level within a very short time. However, the usability of the walking surface of the footbridges ends at around two metres above street level. Furthermore, according to the city, the system is no longer authorised for use in flowing waters. The city is currently investigating whether the footbridges can be used for other purposes. If not, they are to be sold. Instead of building footbridges, the city wants to evacuate people affected by flooding in future.