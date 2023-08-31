Day trips Flower festival and other ideas: Four tips for excursions in the region

The Arcen Castle Gardens on the German-Dutch border are organizing the fifth edition of their popular flower festival, appropriately titled "Flowery". Dates: August 31 to September 4, 10 am to 6 pm each day. In the 32-hectare park, which also attracts many visitors from the Rhineland, flowers and fragrances are blooming from spring to autumn. The Rosarium, for example, boasts 200 varieties of roses. At the flower festival, growers and florists from the region add their special accents. The professionals plan to transform the park's own amphitheater into a floral backdrop with numerous gladioli. Hobby florists will be happy to peek over their shoulders. The dahlia is also a theme at the festival. Castle gardeners will show off their most magnificent varieties.