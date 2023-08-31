Day trips Flower festival and other ideas: Four tips for excursions in the region
Serie | Bonn/Region · In Schladern an der Sieg, all roads lead to the waterfall. On the Lower Rhine, many towns revive their city centers by hosting trendy after-work markets. A “Flowery” festival awaits visitors at the Dutch - German border. These are some of our tips for day trips in the region.
The Sieg Waterfall is not a huge wonder of nature - but still an experience
At 84 meters wide and six meters deep: one can’t even try to compare it with Niagara or Iguazu. The Sieg Waterfall in Schladern is not a wonder of nature, but rather a sober testimony to industrialization. While building a railway line in 1858, engineers "corrected" the winding watercourse at this point by cutting a culvert. In 1891, the British copper plant Elmore's settled here - and entered the world market with seamless copper tubes. In 1966, Elmore's sold to Kabelmetal Osnabrück. In 1995, the plant was shut down. The municipality of Windeck and a civic cultural foundation developed the complex into the Kabelmetal Civic and Cultural Centre. It was opened on September 20 of 2013.
The waterfall magically attracts people, also evidenced by last Sunday. At the water, some people cool off, others row. Hikers march along the nature trail, many cyclists are out as well. Schladern has a railway station, which makes it easier to get there.
Whether it's a concert, flea market, disco or wedding: many things take place in the event hall with 420 seats and in the Elmores beer garden, which opened back in 2007. The beer garden with a view of the waterfall (photo) also has a vertical orientation. A steep staircase leads to small terraces, reminiscent of restaurants in the rainforests of Thailand or Bali. In September, Kabelmetal celebrates its tenth anniversary with cabaret artist Jürgen Becker (14.9.) and the Cologne cult band Kasalla (15.9.).
More info: Tel. (02292) 95 90 710; www.kabelmetal.de; www.elmores.de; www.naturregion-sieg.de
“Flowery” festival at Dutch - German border
The Arcen Castle Gardens on the German-Dutch border are organizing the fifth edition of their popular flower festival, appropriately titled "Flowery". Dates: August 31 to September 4, 10 am to 6 pm each day. In the 32-hectare park, which also attracts many visitors from the Rhineland, flowers and fragrances are blooming from spring to autumn. The Rosarium, for example, boasts 200 varieties of roses. At the flower festival, growers and florists from the region add their special accents. The professionals plan to transform the park's own amphitheater into a floral backdrop with numerous gladioli. Hobby florists will be happy to peek over their shoulders. The dahlia is also a theme at the festival. Castle gardeners will show off their most magnificent varieties.
More info: Tel. (0031-77) 80 80 349; schlossgaerten.de
After work, it's off to the after-work market
A new trend is spreading: after-work markets. It means meeting up and chatting with friends and co-workers at a market after work, enjoying a burger at a food truck, and buying regional products. The Lower Rhine has quite a lot of these hip get-togethers. There are after-work markets - usually once a month - in Goch, Emmerich, Straelen, Willich, Rheurdt, Wesel, Geilenkirchen, Kempen, Rees, Nettetsal, Kaldenkirchen and Wassenberg, among other towns.
This has a special attraction for tourists: if you visit the Norddeutschland slag heap (a hill made from waste material left over from mining) in Neukirchen-Vluyn on September 14, you can stroll through the after-work market in the city center between 4 and 9 pm.
More info: Tel. (02162) 81 79 03; www.niederrhein-tourismus.de
Guided tour with wine tasting on a ferris wheel
The “21st Days of Industrial Culture” are coming up in the Rhine-Main region (Aug. 29 - Sept. 3). One of of the things offered among the 39 municipalities is a guided tour at the Rhine crane in Bingen (Sept. 3, 2 p.m.). The guide is a costumed servant named Stefan who describes the hard work day "at the oldest Rhine crane between Cologne and Mainz". The crane, which dates back to 1468, was used to load grain, salt and wine. Apropos: Bingen celebrates its 76th winegrowers' festival (September 1 - 11). Highlights: winegrowers' parades and fireworks at Klopp Castle. For the first time, there will be a two-hour wine tasting on the ferris wheel (Sept. 6). Cost for the ride and seven wines: 30 euros per person.
More info: Tel. (06721) 184 200; www.bingen.de; www.krfrm.de
(Orig. text: Heinz Dietl, Translation: ck)